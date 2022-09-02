This is a faith opinion column.
Bible study is ultimately about the nature of God. Who is God? Can I trust God? What about God’s wrath? What about God’s mercy? How does God feel about… XYZ? With 66 books available to most protestants, and even more available to other faith traditions, answering these questions can be a daunting task.
Many of us have probably heard preachers, pastors, Sunday school teachers, and family members give answers to these questions with passages that appeared to back up their arguments. Many who wore the name Christian in the past have similarly justified their actions with Scripture even if their actions seem to us as being totally against what God is all about.
Their answers to the question “what is God like?” might look greatly different from our own.
From the crusades to the inquisition to slavery to segregation, the actions of Christians give answers to this question that have caused many to doubt the integrity of Scripture and even the existence of God. In light of this, how can we answer this question in a way that paints God in a more accurate picture while simultaneously staying true to the book that we all love?
I believe the answer is actually incredibly simple, and it may be that many of us have at one point wore a bracelet, used a bookmark, or even had a t-shirt or bumpersticker that said, “WWJD.” When trying to figure out what God is like, perhaps we can simply ask, “Well, what would Jesus do?”
Let me show you why this works. In Hebrews 1, the Scripture says, “[Jesus] is the reflection of God’s glory and the exact imprint of God’s very being… (Hebrews 1:3, NRSV)” In other words, one of the main things Jesus does is “explain God” to us through his actions, teachings, miracles, and non-violent death (John 1:18, NASB). The mystery of the incarnation is not just that Jesus is like the Father, but it is that the Father is like Jesus. That is, as Jesus told his disciples in John 14, if we really want to know who God is, we should look at Jesus.
When we ask questions about how God might treat the poor, the religious outcasts, people considered unclean, people of other nationalities or even other religions (like the centurion in Matthew 8 or the Samaritan woman in John 4), we simply need to look at Jesus. It turns out that God is a lot more hard on the religious folks who keep all of the traditions and are outwardly pretty good people but are really “full of dead man’s bones” than he is the people who those same folks classify as “sinners” or “unclean” (Matthew 23:27; Luke 15:1).
Why does all of this matter to us? Because our view of who God is directly impacts how we live. This is why WWJD is so crucial. When we read Jesus’s teaching about loving our enemies and turning the other cheek, the reason he gives for is, “so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous” (Matthew 5:45).
In a world that’s so divided because of social media and divisive rhetoric, fully committing ourselves to a Rabbi who brought zealots and tax collectors together is so vital in our time, and the church has the opportunity to lead the way in the mission of unity in diversity. Why? Because that’s who Jesus is, so that must be how God is too.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
