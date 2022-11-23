ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — When Artemis I was successfully launched Nov. 16 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Kenneth Dunn described the moment as the pinnacle of his career — so far.
Dunn, a 1980 graduate of Douglas High School, has worked at NASA for more than 32 years, and many years specifically contributing to the Artemis program as Space Launch System SC Propulsion Component Lead and Core Stage Parts Lead at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration.
Dunn said he was on site for the launch of Artemis I, “about as close as you could be.”
“It was awesome,” he told The Reporter in a phone interview. “Just phenomenal. Skies were clear, the water was calm. I had been other times when we had to scrub it. But it was amazing just to be present.
“It’s a great day to be an American,” Dunn said.
Dunn was just one of many Marshall County natives to be involved hands-on with the Artemis program, he said.
Terry Prickett, of Albertville, works as the Space Launch System Stages Deputy Chief Engineer. He is hands on every day with the Artemis Core Stage, Dunn said.
Garry Lyles, of Albertville, is the original chief engineer for Space Launch System, Dunn said. He retired a couple years ago from NASA but is still a consultant to the program.
On the Boeing side, Dunn said Blake Sparks and Stephen Sparks, both from Boaz, are structural analysts that have played key roles in the design, testing and certification of the Core Stage.
Mike Clackley, of Albertville, works for Boeing in the Avionics area, Dunn said.
Dunn grew up on Sand Mountain. After graduating from Douglas High School, within seven years he went on to earn an engineering degree at Snead State Community College, then two more degrees from Auburn University — one in architecture and another in building science.
The Nov. 16 launch marked just the first leg of a mission in which the Orion spacecraft is planned to travel approximately 40,000 miles beyond the Moon and return to Earth over the course of 25.5 days (a total of approximately 1.4 million miles).
The Space Launch System rocket that Orion sat atop during the launch, which Dunn and others at Marshall Space Flight Center personally worked on, is being touted as the world’s most powerful rocket. It reportedly has the ability to fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. It is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and cargo to the Moon on a single mission.
As lead over the core stages, Dunn said the rocket’s core was comprised of 32,000 parts — “from shims to engines” and everything between.
Work done at Marshall Space Flight Center mostly concerns propulsion, he said.
Dunn said he was excited for the Artemis program’s future, which could one day get humans to Mars.
Known as Artemis I, the mission is a critical part of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which the agency explores for the benefit of humanity. It’s an important test for the agency before flying astronauts on the Artemis II mission, per NASA.
In 2023, Artemis II is planned to be the first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion around the Moon.
For Artemis III — anticipated to take place in 2025 — a crew will transition from Orion to actually landing on the Moon.
Plans are to build an Artemis Base Camp on the surface and the Gateway in lunar orbit. The spaceship in lunar orbit where astronauts will transfer between Orion and the lander on regular Artemis missions. Gateway will remain in orbit for more than a decade, providing a place to live and work, and supporting long-term science and human exploration on and around the Moon.
This work will the lay the foundation for long-term exploration of the Moon and future missions to worlds beyond, including Mars.
Dunn said he’s been asked many times why there’s such a strong push to get to Mars — most recently by his mother. The answer is quite simple.
“I said, ‘Well, why do you want to go see your daughter? It’s because you just want to,’” Dunn said. “So, why do we want to go to Mars? We just want to. We’ve got to.”
Readers wishing to learn about the Artemis program may visit nasa.gov.
