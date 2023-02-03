Sand Mountain Amphitheater will host Ramón Ayala on September 9th.
Ramón Ayala is a master accordionist, vocalist, and songwriter with a career that spans over 40 years. He has defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental styling that have made him a superstar on both sides of the El Rio Grande.
You will not want to miss this incredible evening full of timeless music from the accordion king!
Tickets are now on sale and are available at www.sandmountainamphitheater.com.
ABOUT RAMON AYALA:
Accordion’s king Ramón Ayala, son of local musician Ramón Cobarrubias, began playing his favorite instrument at a very young age.
Inspired and supported by his parents, he performed in different public places to help his modest family. Ramón Ayala’s first band experience was a group called Los Jilgueros de Marin; he later joined Los Pavoreales. After moving to Reynosa, the talented musician met Cornelio Reyna and formed Relampagos del Norte; the group soon made a self-titled debut album which featured the hit single “Ya No Llores.” When Cornelio Reyna decided to leavethe act, its name was changed to Los Bravos del Norte. Ramón Ayala continues to be a classic musician who is remembered as one of the founders of the modern norteño music.
Ramón has won and has been nominated for several Grammy awards. In 2001 Ramón was awarded with an American Grammy award for the album En Vivo... El Hombre Y Su Música. Ramón has also been awarded with two Latin Grammies for the albums “Quémame Los Ojos” and “El Numero Cien.”
