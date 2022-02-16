GUNTERSVILLE -- Prior to the start of the new year, the Guntersville Wildcats played a grueling early schedule that included larger schools as well as out of state opponents from Tennessee and Florida, with hopes that the early challenges would pay off come playoff time.
That preparation came to a head Tuesday night, as the Wildcats used home court advantage, a second quarter run, and a huge game from Brandon Fussell to take down Douglas by a 66-54 final to secure their spot in the Regional Tournament starting Friday at Jacksonville State.
"Douglas is a really good basketball team," Guntersville coach Brett Self said following the win. "Coach Baugh has done an outstanding job with them, we knew coming in we would have our work cut out for us. This wasn't the typical 'lost your area' opponent. I just thought our toughness down the stretch won us the game. We had a really tough schedule, and we put it together for a reason, so when we got in hostile environments like this."
Fussell was the catalyst for the Wildcats in the win, scoring a game-high 33 points, netting at least seven in each period, and going toe-to-toe with Douglas' Raygan Edmondson, who did all he could to keep Douglas' season alive, netting 32 points in defeat.
Out of the opening tip, the game was back and forth to start, as both Fussell and Edmondson went to work, showing what was to come. Fussell opened with eight in the first, while Edmondson tallied seven, but it was Guntersville who got a late push, including a 3-pointer from Cooper Davidson to make it 14-12 after one period.
The start of the second quarter proved to be the pivotal run in the game. Fussell opened with three straight baskets forcing a Douglas timeout, following by a pair of Curt Blanchard scores at the rim for a 10-2 run and a lead that stretched to 10. Blanchard found his scoring touch over the last three periods, netting at least two baskets in each quarter and finishing with 16 points.
Tucker Leach also had a strong game for the Wildcats, chipping in with 10 points, while Davidson finished with seven.
Edmondson answered for Douglas with three drives and scores, cutting the Guntersville lead to 32-23 at the halftime break. At halftime, Fussell had 16, while Edmondson had 13.
"They put somebody different on him than I thought they would," Self said of Fussell. "So when we saw that we knew we could get him in different positions to score. Brandon is a guy who plays year-round, plays against Division 1 athletes in AAU, it's hard to stop him one on one, and I thought we got a lot of one on one matchups and he was able to exploit them."
Out of the halftime stoppage, it was more of the same, with Fussell continuing his big night, including knocking down at 3-pointer for seven points in the period, while Blanchard added four more. That countered eight more from Edmondson as the lead grew to 11, 46-35 after three quarters.
In the fourth, Guntersville opened strong, at one point stretching the lead to as much as 20 as Fussell netted his final 10 points, and Blanchard added six. Edmondson did all he could to try and will Douglas back into the game, scoring 11 in the fourth to close out his career. Guntersville showed its calm down the stretch by going 6 of 6 at the foul line in the fourth, while also using a trap defense to slow down Douglas' attempts to bring the ball up the court late.
Outside of Edmondson, Douglas' other five scorers were held to 22 points total, with Jaylen Spain adding nine for the Eagles.
"Raygan is going to get his," Self said. "Whether you send two or three guys. Our philosophy was, can we slow down the others? We just felt like Raygan was going to get his, and go with it. But we wanted to guard them in the half court to try and take them out of their sets."
Douglas ends its season with a record of 25-6, that included winning the 5A Area 13 regular season title with a 6-0 mark, along with semifinal berths in the Marshall County Tournament, and a trip to the Round of 32 in the 5A playoffs. The Eagles are set to graduate four seniors off the team.
With the sub-regional win, Guntersville will now prepare for its third-straight Sweet 16 appearance, and showdown with Leeds on Friday. Self said that while they haven't faced the Green Wave this season, they have seen film, beginning preparations earlier in the year for teams they might have to face at Regionals.
"We've watched film and kept up on them," Self said of Leeds. "We map out who we could see down the line, so we've seen them a few times, we saw them this summer. They're tough, hard-nosed, very well-coached. It's going to be a battle and a tough, tough game for us."
Friday's game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. tip at Pete Matthews Coliseum at JSU, following the Guntersville girls game at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.