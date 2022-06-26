This is an opinion column.
Just in time for the league to pull all the games from Alabama and move them up to Canton, Ohio.
That’s right, after pulling out all the stops for a league that may not live to see a second season, hosting the players in hotels, utilizing local fields for practices, and doing their best to try and make a season work where only one team got to play in front of a home crowd, or any sort of crowd at that, the league decided that was only good enough for the regular season.
The one team that anyone watched all season, both on TV and in-person, the Birmingham Stallions, now get to head 10 hours to the north to play their playoff games in front of what will likely be dozens of people, in a state that doesn’t even have a team in the league, let alone in the playoffs. Make it make sense.
But that’s about par for the course for any football league that isn’t the NFL that’s tried to set up shop in Alabama, taking advantage of people who come out and try to support any sort of pro football team.
There was of course the original USFL Stallions, the World League of American Football’s Fire, the CFL’s Birmingham Barracudas, the XFL’s Thunderbolts, the AFL2’s Steeldogs, and then the Iron of the even shorter-lived Alliance of American Football. Just an impressive alphabet soup of league names and teams that combined to play 16 seasons of football.
That’s right, getting six different cracks at pro football over the years, the teams combined for 16 seasons of play. And to be completely honest, it is not Alabama’s fault that those teams kept folding.
And this is despite the fact that the play in each and every one of these leagues has been, to be generous, not great. Honestly, outside of Birmingham in the USFL this year, the caliber of play has been absolutely brutal, featuring a handful of guys you kind of remember watching in college, and dozens of guys who even the most diehard of football fans couldn’t tell you a single thing about
As this USFL season has shown, the fans will come out and support an Alabama-based team in these leagues. But when the other teams in the league, or the league leadership is so incompetent that the average team doesn’t even last three years, you have to wonder how many more chances the state and its cities are going to give to these leagues.
And who knows, maybe the USFL will be different and settle in to become the spring niche football league that makes it in this country once the other seven teams move into their actual home cities, and we get a long run of pro football to compliment the college craze here in the Yellowhammer State. But based on the evidence above, I wouldn’t hold my breath.
I get why they brought the entire league to Alabama, I really do, it’s a football-mad state, in a city that had the infrastructure and stadiums to make the season possible, with the Stallions’ games showing that something like this could maybe work.
But for the USFL to use the city all season, only to pull the biggest games of the year and move them up to the stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame kind of leaves you wondering why the heck Alabama didn’t get the chance to finish out the job. I guarantee there would be more people at Protective Stadium than there will be in Canton either of the next two weekends.
Ron Balaskovitz is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at ron.balaskovitz@sandmountainreporter.com.
(1) comment
A totally uninformed piece. Birmingham is gearing up for the World Games and needed the prepare the stadia for the Games. Had these Games taken place last year as originally scheduled, then surely the playoffs would have stayed in Birmingham.
The remark that the games not involving the Stallions were brutal to watch is totally off the mark. Most of the games were competitive with a level of play that was superior to recent start-up leagues.
I look forward to season two coming right on the heels of the relaunched XFL season and enjoying five months of football fun, something the NFL and college ceased to be a long time ago,
