Even after you leave an area and no longer cover its teams, you can’t help but check in on them to see how they’re doing, hoping that they have success for the players and coaches that you wrote about on a weekly basis, or even just checking in to see what the latest happenings among those teams you used to see on a regular basis is. When I saw The Reporter’s post on Tuesday about the resignation of head football coach Chip English after just two seasons, I was shocked, confused, and bummed out for the players and fans in Albertville.
I covered about 80 percent of English’s tenure in charge of the Aggies. The first big story I covered as Sports Editor was his hire back in December of 2020, and his introduction to the community shortly after 2021 began, then covered every Aggies’ home game, and a few road games, until my wife and I moved up to Athens this past September.
You’ll never hear me say a bad word about English from my time getting to meet with him and cover the Aggies. He is a smart, personable guy who arrived with a ton of fanfare and hope after he turned around two struggling football programs prior to Albertville, including Grissom High, who might have been the worst football program in Alabama when he took the reins.
Unfortunately for him and the Aggie faithful, it never came together in his two seasons, finishing 2-18, with just one win against 7A competition, and five losses to schools from smaller divisions, with very few of those losses being close games. A combination of youth, injuries, a lack of size and speed, all while having to play schools from major metro areas combined for two of the tougher seasons of Aggie football.
I have to give English credit, because it didn’t matter if they won, lost by five or 50, he was willing to talk to me after each game, and didn’t just give canned answers that were of little meaning or substance, when nobody would have blamed him for simply saying he didn’t feel like talking after the game.
From my view on the sidelines, if the game got out of hand, I’d watch the coaches and players just to see how they were handling things, and it just seemed that during the second season, the frustration in the team had mounted. It was a coaching staff that had tried different players, plays, schemes, and it just didn’t seem to make any tangible difference.
English’s departure comes at an odd time, and it’s really a head-scratching decision to those who aren’t coaches. To leave a head coaching spot in 7A, which English himself likened to coaching a small college program, to be the quarterbacks coach at another 7A school, even one as highly-regarded as Hoover, just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, even with his connections on the Bucs coaching staff. Add in that it happened roughly three months after the season concluded, and as teams are getting set for spring workouts, if they plan to have a spring season, and it leaves the Aggies in a big bind going forward.
The English hire was an exhaustive search, one that started as soon as the 2020 season ended, and took roughly two months to conclude. It resulted in a proven coach who had turned around two teams before. It didn’t work, or even come close to working, which begs the question, what’s next for Albertville football?
Even the biggest of Albertville fans will admit the climb to the 7A ranks in football has been a massive struggle. Cliff Mitchell’s one and only season at the 7A level saw big struggles and big losses, and it never got better even with a more seasoned coach. It just looked like a program that was out of its element, and playing at least a level above where they should be.
Maybe this is hyperbole in the wake of English leaving after back-to-back 1-9 seasons, but I’m not sure there’s a more difficult job in Alabama high school football than Albertville. Despite a town that’s the size of one that is normally home to 5A or 6A programs, the Aggies are well into the 7A ranks in terms of enrollment, so there is no going back. The difference is almost every other 7A school in the state is in huge, or at the minimum, areas and towns that are twice the size of Albertville.
Whether that’s the Huntsville metro, the Decatur area at Austin, the Shoals region for Florence, and any of the big schools in Birmingham. They all have more students and student athletes to choose from in a 15-minute circle than there is in the entire Albertville area. That’s not meant to be a slight on Albertville, it’s a great town, a great school, and great people. But it’s a heck of a lot easier to find football players when there’s at least 70,000+ people in the area, rather than 30,000 along with at least three other high schools within 15 minutes of AHS.
If there’s one thing the Aggies need at this moment, it’s a coach who is willing to stay and battle through it. This isn’t a one-year turnaround job. It’s going to take somebody who is willing to ride it out for a four-year span, and really build a foundation from the middle school program on up.
The Aggies have everything a coach could want in a football program, a dedicated fan base, a great band, fantastic facilities, and administration who will do everything they can within reason to provide the best staff and resources they can for whoever takes over the program.
But whoever it is who takes over has to know this is a long-term project, and needs to be in it for the long haul, even if that means more seasons like the Aggies just went through.
