CASA of Marshall County and The Child Advocacy Center held the 11th annual Corks and Chefs fundraiser Monday night where donors got to enjoy local fare and support a good cause.
“The 11th Annual Corks & Chefs was our best ever and will raise thousands of dollars to help low income elderly clients and abused children in Marshall County,” said Shirley Holland, Executive Director of CASA. “Where can you have this much fun, win prizes and know that at the end of it, you have helped so many people?”
Thirteen restaurants and businesses from all over Marshall County catered the event as well as competed to see who had the best dish. Mar y Tierra Mexican Cuisine was the big winner of the night, earning both the Judge’s Choice and the People’s Choice awards. Other winners included:
Best side dish – Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Café.
Best Entrée – Homecoming Café and Country Store at South Sauty Creek.
Best Drink – Guntersville State Park Pinecrest Dining Room.
Most Creative – Local Joe’s Albertville.
Best Dressed – Stach & Co.
Best Appetizer – TJ’s Hot Wings.
Best Dessert – Yeimi’s Pastries.
Best Presentation – The Brewers Cooperative.
Best Debut – Sweet Escapes.
Best Display – La Michoacan.
CASA Board President Jean McCrady said, “It’s a great place to see friends you don’t see all year, and the best place for ‘stuffing yourself’ with the best food ever, without feeling guilty. After all, it’s for a worthy cause.”
The event also included a live and a silent auction were people bid on prizes like vacations, football tickets, spa packages and more.
“We could not ask for better sponsors, restaurants, staff and attendees! They make this event the success it is,” Holland said.
Through ticket sales and auction earnings, Holland said the event will help push them over their fundraising goal of $50,000 through 2023.
