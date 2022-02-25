A Huntsville man is behind bars in Guntersville after he allegedly tried to force a local pizza joint to fork over some dough.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Doug Ware, Ismal Woods, 36, of Huntsville, walked into the CiCi’s Pizza location at 11521 U.S. 431, in Guntersville, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ware said Woods demanded money and flashed a knife at workers.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Woods fled the scene after he was given a cash drawer and workers were able to call police and give a good description of Woods and his vehicle.
Officers spotted Wood’s vehicle and gave chase from Guntersville into Madison County on U.S. 431 near Hampton Cove.
While in Madison County, officers were able to deploy spike strips to disable Wood’s car.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers from Owens Cross Roads, New Hope, and Huntsville police departments and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and arrest.
Ware said much of the money allegedly stolen from the restaurant was recovered. However, Woods threw some money out the vehicle’s windows while fleeing police.
Woods was transported to the Guntersville City Jail before being transferred to the Marshall County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and attempting to elude police officers.
He remained behind bars on a $60,000 bond as of Friday.
