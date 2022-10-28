Junior Kitchens spent the past two weeks in a courtroom at the Marshall County Courthouse listening and seeing evidence related to his sister’s murder.
He didn’t want to do any of that, never wanted to lay eyes on her murderer, but he had to.
“Our daddy died when I was four years old,” Kitchens said. “Marie took care of us like our mother. There were 15 of us in the family and she was the one who connected the youngest ones to the oldest ones. The whole family loved her.
“She was always there for us. I wanted to be here to make sure she got a fair shake.”
Marie Kitchens, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and neighbor, Martha Reliford, were killed by Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in July 2018.
Junior Kitchens and many other friends and family members crowded the courtroom during the two-week trial. Jurors convicted Spencer of seven counts of capital murder Wednesday.
Friday, the voted unanimously to recommend he get the death penalty for the gruesome murders.
“There is nothing that would satisfy us,” Junior Kitchens said. “Nothing will ever bring her back. But what we do know is no one deserved what happened to those two women and the boy.”
Possibly the most damning and gruesome testimony came from Spencer himself in the form of an audio recording of an interview between Spencer and investigators. In it, Spencer admitted he killed Reliford by striking her numerous times with the flat side of a hatchet during a robbery. He netted $600 before killing her and leaving her body on a bedroom floor.
Spencer said he used Reliford’s money to pay for a week at a local motel, and buy beer, cigarettes and crystal meth.
When the money ran out, he admitted he took a handful of mail from Reliford’s mailbox across the street to Martin’s home under the ruse it was misdelivered, and Reliford asked him to return it.
Instead, he sprayed Martin in the eyes with a body spray when she opened the door and forced his way into her home.
He admitted to tying Martin and Lee’s hands behind their backs before killing Martin by strangling her and cutting her throat. He later killed Lee by hitting him in the head with a hammer repeatedly. He left both bodies in separate bedrooms before stealing $13, her cellphone, handbag, bank card and car.
Less than three days later, he was arrested and charged with murder.
“Marie wouldn’t have minded the debit card,” Junior Kitchens said. “But I know she would have begged and given anything for him not to have killed Colton. He chose to do that.”
Additional testimony came from Martin’s granddaughter who found her body; a maintenance worker for a variety of local businesses who installed and maintained security cameras in the area; and Valerie Green, a forensic pathologist who conducted autopsies on the trio among others.
At times, the testimony and evidence forced family members to flee the courtroom when emotions overtook them. At other times, family members were reduced to tears.
Spencer sat at the defense table showing little emotion. He did wipe his eyes when he heard testimony about how Lee’s body was discovered. He also refused to look at photos submitted into evidence of Lee’s autopsy, outlining the injuries, bruising, cuts and broken bones he suffered.
Expert witnessed testified during the penalty phase of the trial Friday that Spencer had a very low IQ, couldn’t read or write, has a long-term drug problem and was both homeless and unemployed at the time of the murders.
“There is no excuse for what he did,” Junior Kitchens said. “There are lots of people out there that can’t read or maybe can’t write. You don’t see all of them out there killing people.”
Dennis Martin, Colton’s grandfather and Marie Martin’s son, issued a statement on behalf of the family.
“I want to thank Jim Peterson and the Guntersville Police Department as well as all the investigators who worked this case,” he said. “I want to thank the state forensic office, the coroner’s office, Tim Jolly, Everette Johnson, and Ed Kellett for their hard work in this case.
“I know everyone put a lot of long hours and hard work in. The Martin family just wants to thank you for everything. I know this had touched the whole community as well as the ones who have worked on this case. Last – but not least – the family wants to thank everyone who prayed with and for our church family at Free Life Worship, including our pastor Jeff and Joy Stanford.”
Following the sentencing announcement, Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said he appreciated the unprecedented support and cooperation from a wide variety of local, regional and state agencies to solve the case.
“They really moved on this case,” Johnson said in front of the courthouse. “We also had help from citizens, one in particular who just sat down and gave of his time. He was the person who found what needed to be found first. An arrest was made not even three days after the bodies were found.”
Johnson said Spencer will remain housed in the Marshall County Jail until a Nov. 14 hearing. During the hearing, victim impact statements will be heard and Judge Tim Riley will formally sentence Spencer.
