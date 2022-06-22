With 464,577 votes cast in statewide in Tuesday's Primary Runoff Election, the unofficial results are as follows:
United States Senator (Rep)
Katie Britt (REP) 63.01%; 252,877 votes
Mo Brooks (REP) 36.99%; 148,420 votes
United States Representative, 5th Congressional District (Rep)
Dale Strong (REP) 63.39%; 48,058
Casey Wardynski (REP) 36.61%; 27,755
Governor (Dem)
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (DEM) 55.15%; 32,416
Malika Sanders Fortier (DEM) 44.85%; 26,363
Secretary Of State (Rep)
Wes Allen (REP) 65.38%; 247,805
Jim Zeigler (REP) 34.62%; 131,199
State Auditor (Rep)
Stan Cooke (REP) 42.54%; 151,779
Andrew Sorrell (REP) 57.46%; 204,973
Public Service Commission, Place 1 (Rep)
Jeremy H. Oden (REP) 52.32%; 175,601
Brent Woodall (REP) 47.68%; 160,011
Public Service Commission, Place 2 (Rep)
Chip Beeker (REP) 63.25%; 215,095
Robert L. McCollum (REP) 36.75%; 124,959
Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 1 (Rep)
Donna Beaulieu (REP) 32.01%; 6,771
Jonathan A. Spann (REP) 67.99%; 14,382
Circuit Court Judge, 20th Judicial Circuit, Place 4 (Rep)
Seth Brooks (REP) 47.33%; 6,349
Chris Richardson (REP) 52.67%; 7,064
State Senator, District 12 (Rep)
Wendy Ghee Draper (REP) 44.78%; 5,230
Keith Kelley (REP) 55.22%; 6,450
State Senator, District 23 (Dem)
Hank Sanders (DEM) 44.40%; 6,585
Robert L. Stewart (DEM) 55.60%; 8,245
State Representative, District 2 (Rep)
Jason Spencer Black (REP) 44.42%; 3,443
Ben Harrison (REP) 55.58%; 4,308
State Representative, District 4 (Rep)
Patrick Johnson (REP) 46.26%; 2,514
Parker Duncan Moore (REP) 53.74%; 2,921
State Representative, District 14 (Rep)
Tom Fredricks (REP) 44.31%; 2,974
Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth (REP) 55.69%; 3,738
State Representative, District 20 (Rep)
James Lomax (REP) 63.19%; 5,377
Frances Taylor (REP) 36.81%; 3,132
State Representative, District 40 (Rep)
Julie Borrelli (REP) 49.78%; 2,361
Chad Robertson (REP) 50.22%; 2,382
State Representative, District 55 (Dem)
Fred "Coach" Plump (DEM) 50.89%; 948
Roderick "Rod" Scott (DEM) 49.11%; 915
State Representative, District 56 (Dem)
Tereshia Huffman (DEM) 28.70%; 766
Ontario J. Tillman (DEM) 71.30%; 1,903
State Representative, District 57 (Dem)
Patrick Sellers (DEM) 52.45%; 1,261
Charles Ray Winston III (DEM) 47.55%; 1,143
State Representative, District 100 (Rep)
Pete Kupfer (REP) 38.47%; 1,211
Mark Shirey (REP) 61.53%; 1,937
