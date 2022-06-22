I voted today pin

The Primary Runoff Election was held Tuesday.

With 464,577 votes cast in statewide in Tuesday's Primary Runoff Election, the unofficial results are as follows:

United States Senator (Rep)

Katie Britt (REP) 63.01%; 252,877 votes

Mo Brooks (REP) 36.99%; 148,420 votes   

United States Representative, 5th Congressional District (Rep)

Dale Strong (REP) 63.39%; 48,058

Casey Wardynski (REP) 36.61%; 27,755 

Governor (Dem)                     

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (DEM) 55.15%; 32,416

Malika Sanders Fortier (DEM) 44.85%; 26,363  

Secretary Of State (Rep)

Wes Allen (REP) 65.38%; 247,805

Jim Zeigler (REP) 34.62%; 131,199   

State Auditor (Rep)

Stan Cooke (REP) 42.54%; 151,779

Andrew Sorrell (REP) 57.46%; 204,973 

Public Service Commission, Place 1 (Rep)

Jeremy H. Oden (REP) 52.32%; 175,601

Brent Woodall (REP) 47.68%; 160,011 

Public Service Commission, Place 2 (Rep)

Chip Beeker (REP) 63.25%; 215,095

Robert L. McCollum (REP) 36.75%; 124,959 

Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 1 (Rep)

Donna Beaulieu (REP) 32.01%; 6,771

Jonathan A. Spann (REP) 67.99%; 14,382 

Circuit Court Judge, 20th Judicial Circuit, Place 4 (Rep)

Seth Brooks (REP) 47.33%; 6,349

Chris Richardson (REP) 52.67%; 7,064 

State Senator, District 12 (Rep)

Wendy Ghee Draper (REP) 44.78%; 5,230

Keith Kelley (REP) 55.22%; 6,450 

State Senator, District 23 (Dem)

Hank Sanders (DEM) 44.40%; 6,585

Robert L. Stewart (DEM) 55.60%; 8,245

State Representative, District 2 (Rep)

Jason Spencer Black (REP) 44.42%; 3,443

Ben Harrison (REP) 55.58%; 4,308   

State Representative, District 4 (Rep)

Patrick Johnson (REP) 46.26%; 2,514

Parker Duncan Moore (REP) 53.74%; 2,921 

State Representative, District 14 (Rep)

Tom Fredricks (REP) 44.31%; 2,974

Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth (REP) 55.69%; 3,738

State Representative, District 20 (Rep)

James Lomax (REP) 63.19%; 5,377

Frances Taylor (REP) 36.81%; 3,132   

State Representative, District 40 (Rep)

Julie Borrelli (REP) 49.78%; 2,361

Chad Robertson (REP) 50.22%; 2,382 

State Representative, District 55 (Dem)

Fred "Coach" Plump (DEM) 50.89%; 948

Roderick "Rod" Scott (DEM) 49.11%; 915 

State Representative, District 56 (Dem)

Tereshia Huffman (DEM) 28.70%; 766

Ontario J. Tillman (DEM) 71.30%; 1,903 

State Representative, District 57 (Dem)

Patrick Sellers (DEM) 52.45%; 1,261

Charles Ray Winston III (DEM) 47.55%; 1,143 

State Representative, District 100 (Rep)

Pete Kupfer (REP) 38.47%; 1,211

Mark Shirey (REP) 61.53%; 1,937

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.