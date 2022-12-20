ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A fire forced a family out of their Baker Road home in the Asbury area Monday.
Asbury Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Baker said the home’s residents were out for the day when the husband came home to retrieve something and discovered the house on fire.
The single-story brick faced home suffered severe damage over much of the structure, Baker said. The fire is thought to have begun in the back bedrooms and spread quickly into the attic; however, an investigation is ongoing.
“We were on scene for four hours,” Baker said. “I want to thank Alder Springs, Asbury and Geraldine fire departments for their help battling this fire.”
Baker said hydrants in the area were farther away from the home than they were comfortable with and trucked water to the scene to help battle the blaze.
He said 15 firefighters were on the ground with four engines and a tanker truck.
The American Red Cross and a variety of area churches and community outreach programs are assisting the family.
The fire was the second one reported in Marshall County on Monday. A home near Douglas on Glassco Road was destroyed by fire just after 1 a.m. Monday. No one was injured.
Baker urged families to use common sense this week when temperatures are expected to plunge dangerously low.
“Don’t plug a heater into a power strip,” he said. “Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors are working.”
He urged any Asbury area resident without smoke alarms to call the department at 256-878-8888 and the department will supply alarms to the household and install them for free.
