Region play reaches its conclusion in Week 9 of the AHSAA prep football season, with a pair of local teams battling for the final state playoff berth in Class 5A, Region 7 while teams in other classifications try to improve their playoff seeding.
Local teams who secured postseason berths prior to Week 9 are Fyffe, Geraldine, Guntersville and West End.
Albertville (1-7, 0-6) vs. Bob Jones (4-4, 3-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 107.5
It’s senior night for the Aggies, who have a final chance to pick up a region win when they host Bob Jones at Aggie Stadium.
The Patriots enter the contest tied with James Clemens, Huntsville and Sparkman for third place in the Class 7A, Region 4 standings. Austin is the region champion and Florence the runner-up.
Bob Jones suffered a 28-26 loss to Austin last week, while James Clemens whipped Albertville 49-7. Austin blocked two extra points to preserve the win and clinch the region title.
Rayshawn Hardy passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a score for the Patriots, and Tyren Washington added a rushing TD. Albertville’s touchdown against James Clemens came on Jadyn Heflin’s 19-yard pass to Hunter Smith.
Bob Jones leads the series with the Aggies 5-1.
Boaz (2-6, 2-3) vs. Douglas (5-3, 2-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 93.5
The 39th renewal of the Boaz-Douglas rivalry can be described as the biggest in series history, as the winner gains the final state playoff spot in Class 5A, Region 7.
Host Boaz leads the series 32-5-1 and is riding a six-game winning streak, including a 49-20 triumph last fall.
The Eagles’ last victory was a 28-14 decision at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium in 2015, their only win at Boaz in series history.
The Pirates are coming off a 51-16 blasting of Sardis, a game in which they rushed for 370 yards. Douglas yielded 391 yards rushing in a 28-14 loss to Scottsboro last week.
Tristan Childers ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns, powering Boaz’s attack against Sardis. Presley Fant rushed for 64 yards and two scores, and quarterback Tyler Pierce was 10-of-16 passing for 160 yards and a score. Gavin Smart had six receptions for 112 yards.
For the season, Pierce is 121-of-213 for 1,491 yards and eight scores. Smart has 48 catches for 624 yards and six TDs.
Seniors Jonathan Fountaine and Eli Teal power the Eagles’ offense.
Teal has completed 90-of-130 passes for 922 yards and seven TDs, and he’s rushed 39 times for 308 yards and two scores. Fountaine has 133 carries for 851 yards and six touchdowns.
Crossville (0-8, 0-5) at Scottsboro (5-3, 4-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on AM 1050 (wwicradio.com)
The Lions return to action following their open week with a visit to historic Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro has turned its season around by winning three straight games, moving into second place in the 5A, Region 7 standings.
The Wildcats posted two 100-yard rushers in last week’s win over Douglas, as Keelan Alvarez gained 164 and Jake Jones 109.
Friday’s game is only the fifth between the Lions and Wildcats. Crossville leads the series 2-1-1 and won the last meeting 28-21 in 2017.
Guntersville (6-2, 3-2) vs. Sardis (3-5, 1-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 95.9
It’s homecoming week at Guntersville, as the Wildcats return to Chorba-Lee Stadium for the first time since Sept. 16. The homecoming parade starts Friday at 2 p.m. from the Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce.
The Wildcats posted a 1-2 record on their three-game road trip, losing the final two games to 5A, Region 7 rivals Scottsboro and Arab, which dropped them to third in the standings. They lost senior quarterback Antonio Spurgeon for the remainder of the year to a foot injury he suffered in the first half against Scottsboro.
Freshman quarterback Street Smith earned the first start of his varsity career in last week’s 34-20 setback to Arab.
Sardis enters Friday’s contest riding a three-game losing streak, in which it’s been outscored 127-24, all against Region 7 rivals. The Lions absorbed a 51-16 setback to Boaz last week.
Guntersville leads the Sardis series 10-2, including a 63-6 decision in 2021.
Asbury (0-8, 0-5) at Vinemont (3-5, 2-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Vinemont and Danville are tied for fourth place in the 3A, Region 7 standings, with Vinemont owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Eagles whipped Danville 48-14 last week.
Asbury is coming off its open week. The Rams have struggled to find the end zone this season, suffering four shutouts. They’ve been outscored 408-84.
Asbury and Vinemont have never met.
Geraldine (5-3, 4-2) vs. Glencoe (2-6, 0-6)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The host Bulldogs need a victory over Glencoe and a Sylvania loss to Westbrook Christian to secure the No. 2 playoff seed in 3A, Region 7. Geraldine and the Rams are tied for second place in the standings, but Sylvania owns the head-to-head tiebreaker if both finish 5-2.
GHS is coming off a 42-16 loss to region champion Piedmont. Glencoe suffered a 49-6 loss to Ohatchee on Oct. 14.
Region 6 plays Region 5 in the opening round of the postseason. Gordo is the Region 5 champion while Winfield is the runner-up.
The Bulldogs have earned their 16th consecutive state playoff berth, a streak that began in 2007. Geraldine had only nine postseason appearances prior to launching their impressive streak.
Fyffe (8-0, 6-0) vs. Ider (2-7, 0-6)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The 2A top-ranked Red Devils won their 18th region title during head coach Paul Benefield’s tenure by routing Pisgah 40-6 last weekend. The victory was the 330th of Benefield’s incredible career, and his 285th at Fyffe, his alma mater.
After back-to-back road games, the Red Devils return home to conclude Region 7 play against Ider, which suffered a 34-20 loss to Sand Rock a week ago.
Fyffe enjoys a 53-16 series lead against the Hornets and has won 23 in a row, including a 47-0 decision in the last meeting in 2019.
The Red Devils are scoring 51.6 points a game, the second-best average among all seven classifications. They own the fourth-best scoring defense in the state at 5.6 points per night.
Fyffe has scored in 299 consecutive games. T.R. Miller holds the straight record by scoring in 354 contests in a row.
West End (6-2, 3-2) at Locust Fork (6-3, 3-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
What’s at stake in the 11th meeting between the Patriots and Locust Fork is playoff seeding, with the winner claiming third while the loser falls to fourth in 2A, Region 6.
The No. 4 seed from Region 6 will travel to 2A, No. 4 Aliceville in the opening round of the state playoffs. Tuscaloosa Academy is the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
West End owns a 7-3 series lead against Locust Fork, although the Hornets posted a 35-20 victory last year.
The Patriots’ 48-25 loss to Cleveland last week knocked them out of a chance to finish second in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.