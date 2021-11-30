A two-vehicle wreck in Sardis City on Monday evening resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.
According to Sardis Police Chief Will Alexander, the child was in a Honda Civic with two other kids when his father, who was driving, stopped the car in the inside, southbound lane on U.S. Highway 431 near Barry's Backyard BBQ to clear some debris from the roadway. The chief said that’s when a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of the car, ejecting the 6-year-old through the front windshield.
“The pickup truck couldn’t see him and hit him from behind. It’s not very well lit right there,” the chief said.
The child was airlifted to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham where he was later pronounced dead around 2 a.m.
No one has been charged or issued a citation regarding the wreck as Sardis police continue to investigate, Alexander said. No one else was injured in the accident.
He was NOT ejected out of the window!!! Please tell the truth before posting your story! My brother tried to save his son life as he pulled him out of the car!
