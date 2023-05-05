BOAZ, Ala. – Two students from Snead State Community College were recently honored as members of the 2023 All-Alabama Academic Team.
Amber Lopez, a sophomore from Horton with a 3.85 GPA, and Marisol Ramos Lopez, a sophomore from Albertville with a 3.95 GPA, were two of 48 students from across the state to be recognized during a special ceremony Friday, April 14, hosted by the Alabama Community College System in Birmingham.
“You were selected as a member of the All-Alabama Academic Team in a historic year,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker stated. “The Alabama Community College System was established on May 3, 1963, and we are celebrating you today as part of our 60th anniversary. Your outstanding academic achievement and your service to your college and community are making the difference to ensure that for 60 more years, our 24 community and technical colleges across Alabama foster the level of excellence that helps students achieve greatness. You, and students just like you, are the reason that our colleges exist.
“On behalf of the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees and the thousands of faculty, staff and administrators within our System, congratulations on the tremendous honor of being a member of this year’s All-Alabama Academic Team. We are honored that your path of excellence includes the Alabama Community College System. We look forward to your success in the future.”
Both students are members of Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society with a purpose to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students, and they also serve as student Ambassadors, a scholarship program for student leaders who are involved in many activities at Snead State, including Preview Days, fundraisers, campus tours, and other events.
The students were supported at the special ceremony by Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore, Dean for Student Services Jason Cannon, Director of Student Services and Campus Engagement Brittany Goble, and Career Coach Chandler Tarvin.
“It’s an honor to recognize the achievement of our students, and we’re proud of Amber and Marisol’s accomplishments. They represent Snead State well, and we’re excited to see where their journey takes them,” said Dr. Whitmore.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement, reading in part: “Our young people are our future and I encourage you to make service to this state and nation a priority in your life. You are true examples of how important it is to succeed academically and to serve and assist others. Keep up the good work and always remember that you represent our hopes for a better tomorrow.”
Patty Hughston, Executive Director of Paths for Success Foundation, said, “The All-Alabama Academic Team Program provides a venue to highlight the most outstanding community college students in Alabama. The Community College System employees consider it a privilege to serve you and they are extremely proud of your accomplishments. We are excited to witness your continued success and hope that you will proudly reflect on the educational and career foundation that you gained through the Alabama Community College System. You are the future leaders from which our communities will thrive.
“The Paths for Success Foundation is delighted to recognize your significant accomplishments by awarding this scholarship in support of your future educational goals. We are thankful for the leadership provided by Chancellor Jimmy Baker and his staff to ensure that recognition programs and scholarship opportunities remain a priority for the Alabama Community College System.”
In addition to recognizing members of the 2023 All-Alabama Academic Team, students were presented Medallions and the system’s New Century Scholars were honored.
