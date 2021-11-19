FYFFE - The Fyffe Red Devils bid for four consecutive state titles and 55-game home winning streak came to an end Friday night, falling at home to the Saks Wildcats, 14-7, in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Saks got a pair of rushing scores from quarterback Sean Parnell, and used a pair of defensive stands inside their own 10-yard line to advance to next week's semifinal round, where they'll take on area rival Piedmont, who rolled past Winfield by a 43-14 final.
After rushing for over 760 yards in the first two playoff games, Fyffe was limited to just 174 on the ground, needing 37 carries to hit that mark, while completing just two passes for seven yards.
"(The Wildcats) were too big and physical for us at times, and when we had a chance to do something, we’d stomp our toes a little bit," Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. "We had a few things we’d schemed up during the week that we thought might work, but it was just a game of opportunities and they really controlled the line of scrimmage. They were the best team tonight. Our guys played hard, but you just lose sometimes."
The Wildcats came out and attacked Fyffe through the air, with Parnell hitting a number of short passes on the opening drive to reach Fyffe territory. But on a third-down run around the left side, Parnell had the ball poked free by Brodie Hicks before it was covered by a pile of Fyffe players.
Fyffe was unable to do anything with the turnover, going three-and-out on the series, before Saks again took the air. Parnell continued to spread the ball around, eventually reaching the Fyffe five before taking matters into his own hands and scoring around the left side. Despite a false start penalty on the two-point try, the Wlidcats converted when Parnell hit Deniro Goode over the middle to make it 8-0.
Fyffe got the offense going on its next drive thanks to a short kickoff, and appeared set to try and tie the game from inside the Saks 10. But on fourth and three, Kyle Dukes' pass to Will Stephens was stopped a yard short at the six.
That turnover on downs set off a wild sequence that saw Saks go three-and-out, only to have the punt blocked by Tucker Wilks to set Fyffe up at the Saks 13 with less than nine minutes to go in the opening half.
On fourth down, Dukes attempted to run up the middle when the ball popped out and ended up in the hands of Parnell, who raced all the way back to the Fyffe 37 to put Saks in position to double the lead.
Like Fyffe did before them, Saks eventually moved inside the Red Devil 10 off the turnover, when Parnell hit Shon Elston, who made one move too many and had the ball knocked free at the five with Wilks diving on the loose ball at the three to keep it 8-0 heading into halftime.
Out of the halftime break, Fyffe was stopped at their own 41 due to a pair of penalties, when a poor punt along the ground gave the ball to Saks at the Fyffe 49.
After passing 21 times in the opening half, the Wildcats turned to the ground game, going the 49 yards in just under six minutes before Parnell plunged in from two yards out to make it 14-0 after he was stopped on the conversion attempt.
Parnell was the game's leading rusher with 87 yards, and was an efficient 15 of 23 through the air for 124 yards.
