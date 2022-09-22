ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A Horton man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the leg.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Richard Woodham, 66, was arrested Wednesday after an argument between Woodham and another man led to gunfire around 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the Lazy Creek Circle neighborhood off Alabama Hwy. 75.
When tensions flared, Sims said Woodham pulled a gun and fired a shot toward the victim that struck the victim's leg. No other shots were reportedly fired.
Sims said Douglas police officers were among the first to respond to the incident and arrest Woodham.
Woodham was booked at the Marshall County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder. He was being held without bond.
In addition to Douglas authorities, Sims said Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies and Albertville police and fire personnel also aided in response.
The victim, whose identity remained unknown Thursday morning, was flown to UAB Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound, Sims said. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The subject of the argument remained unclear, Sims said. The case is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
