SARDIS CITY — The Sardis High School tennis teams swept Class 5A rival Guntersville on Wednesday night.
The unbeaten Sardis girls crushed the Wildcats 9-0, improving to 12-0 on the 2022 season. The Lion boys edged GHS 5-4.
GIRLS
No. 1 singles: Caroline Johnson, Sardis, defeated Lily Brown, GHS, 10-2
No. 2 singles: McKenzie Williams, Sardis, def. Sarah Skidmore, GHS, 10-5
No. 3 singles: Mary Emily Royal, Sardis, def. Erica Lang, GHS, 10-2
No. 4 singles: Jayden Johnson, Sardis, def. Sarah Luther, GHS, 10-0
No. 5 singles: Emily Humphries, Sardis, def. Anna Couch, GHS, 10-0
No. 6 singles: Reagan Handley, Sardis, def. Isabella Koller, GHS, 10-1
No. 1 doubles: Caroline Johnson/Williams def. Brown/Skidmore, 10-7
No. 2 doubles: Royal/Humphries def. Lang/Luther, 10-2
No. 3 doubles: Jayden Johnson/Handley def. Couch/Koller, 10-2
BOYS
No. 1 singles: Elisha Sims, GHS, def. Lincoln Young, Sardis, 10-7
No. 2 singles: John Michael Weaver, GHS, def. Lyndon Young, Sardis, 10-4
No. 3 singles: Lukas Snead, Sardis, def. Josh Quigley, GHS, 10-7
No. 4 singles: Cooper Sauls, Sardis, def. Ryan Stanichowsky, GHS, 10-6
No. 5 singles: J.D. Ross, Sardis, def. Michael Raulerson, GHS, 10-5
No. 6 singles: Danni Gutierrez, Sardis, def. Connor Chambers, GHS, 10-3
No. 1 doubles: Sims/Weaver def. Young/Young, 10-5
No. 2 doubles: Snead/Sauls def. Quigley/Raulerson, 10-6
No. 3 doubles: Stanichowsky/Chambers def. Ross/Diego Mondragon, 10-10 (3-2)
