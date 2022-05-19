A Vinemont man died in a four-vehicle wreck in Guntersville Thursday just after noon.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Michel Wayne Turner, of Vinemont, was travelling inbound on Alabama 69 on the Warrenton Causeway.
His vehicle crossed the median striking a 2001 Honda CR-V, driven by Susan Sims, of Guntersville.
Turner’s vehicle then struck a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jeremy Watkins, of Guntersville.
After the impact, Turner’s vehicle hit a commercial vehicle which left the scene. The Honda, Jeep and commercial vehicle were all traveling outbound, toward Arab.
Case said the commercial vehicle had been located but did not release additional details.
Turner sustained non-survivable injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sims was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
Watkins was transported to Marshall Medical Center North for observation, Case said.
The crash remains under investigation by Guntersville Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit
Responding to the scene were Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire and Rescue, Marshall Medical Services Ambulance and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
