An Albertville firefighter continues to recover from burns at UAB burn center.
Albertville Department officials said a fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home at 889 Hustleville Road. The homeowner was not home at the time but arrived home to discover a fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the single-story brick home.
An Albertville fireman fighting the fire received serious burns while fighting the fire and was transported to UAB burn center by Albertville Fire and Rescue.
The fireman’s identity is not being released at this time, although Assistant Fire Chief Brent Ennis said Wednesday night the firefighter is in “good” condition with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries. Ennis said he is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.
Thursday, the fireman underwent surgery to place skin grafts, Ennis said.
“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time and keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Albertville Fire Chief Jason Beam Thursday morning in a statement.
No cause has been determined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Ennis said.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal was on scene Thursday morning conducting an investigation. No further information was released Thursday.
Beam said Asbury and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments assisted in fighting the fire Wednesday.
