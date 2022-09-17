GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The annual meeting between the Guntersville Wildcats and the Boaz Pirates happened Friday night in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup.
While region and Marshall County games are usually exciting, the Wildcats made sure there was nothing exciting about this meeting.
Guntersville made quick work of Boaz, winning the game 62-14. Guntersville went into the locker room at halftime up 41-0. Other than an early offensive surge by the Pirates, the Wildcats never had an issue taking care of Boaz to improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in the region.
The Pirates (1-4, 1-2) received the opening kickoff and put together a nice drive that started off with two plays and two first downs. That drive would eventually sputter, and Boaz would be forced to punt.
Guntersville started its first drive at its own 20-yard line. After a nine play, 80-yard drive quarterback Antonio Spurgeon finished the drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown.
On the Pirates’ next drive, the Guntersville defense made its presence known. Senior defensive back Brandon Fussell back picked off a Boaz pass and returned it 43 yards for another touchdown.
For the rest of the half, Spurgeon had a 51-yard touchdown run, Fussell had a 58-yard touchdown reception, Spurgeon had a 1-yard touchdown run and Julyon Jordan had an 8-yard touchdown run to end the half.
Boaz looked to at least stop the bleeding a little bit to start the second half, but Guntersville’s Evan Taylor had other plans. The Pirates kicked off to Guntersville to start the second half and Taylor returned the kick 92 yards for another Wildcat touchdown.
Boaz tried to answer the kickoff return on offense but had to punt after picking up two first downs. The Pirates pinned Guntersville deep in its own territory, but it didn’t matter. Jordan took a handoff 93 yards for another Guntersville touchdown making the score 55-0.
The Pirates found the end zone with eight minutes left in the game on Tristan Childers’ 1-yard run, making the score 55-7. The TD capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive.
The Pirates picked up a touchdown on defense on Guntersville’s next offensive possession, as Elijah Kelly returned an interception 27 yards, making the score 55-14.
Taylor answered the Boaz score with yet another kickoff return, this time for 98 yards right after the Boaz touchdown. Taylor’s second TD return made the score 62-14.
For Guntersville, Jordan led the way with 182 yards and two touchdowns. Spurgeon rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and C.J. Gomera had 58 yards. Spurgeon also threw for 90 yards and a touchdown. Taylor had 190 yards worth of kickoff returns and he also recorded an interception.
Childers led Boaz’s rushing attack with 82 yards on 14 carries. Presley Fant ran 11 times for 75 yards.
Boaz’s Tyler Pierce finished 6-of-14 passing for 60 yards and was sacked twice.
Guntersville will now turn its attention to a non-region game against Buckhorn next Friday on the road. The Pirates will host Southside next week.
