Jurors in the capital murder trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer heard a wrenching recorded interview with police in the days following the alleged murders of three people in Guntersville in 2018.
In the nearly two-hour recording, Spencer could be heard seemingly admitting to killing Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee, Martin’s great-grandson.
Reliford was murdered in her home several days before Martin and Lee were murdered in her home across the street.
Martin’s granddaughter could not get in touch with her grandmother all day July 13, 2018, even though Martin had made plans to pick up her great-grandson for an overnight visit. When her granddaughter entered Martin’s home late in the afternoon, she discovered Martin’s body in a bedroom. Lee’s body was later discovered in another bedroom.
Former Guntersville Police Investigator Mike Turner testified he interviewed Spencer several times in the days following the murders. During one lengthy interview, Albertville Police Detective Eric Farmer joined him in the interview room.
In the recording, Spencer said he was homeless, jobless and without a vehicle when he decided to seek money from the women. He was acquainted with both women and had done odd jobs for them earlier in the summer.
“I’ve been sleeping on the street,” Spencer said during the interview.
“I ain’t working nowhere. I’ve been putting food down my pants and shoplifting. I ain’t gonna tell you no lies.
“I sure enough messed things up.”
In the graphic interview, Spencer admitted to attacking Reliford with a hatchet before slitting her throat. He also admitted to choking Martin and slicing her throat before striking Lee with a claw hammer multiple times. Each one had their hands bound behind their backs before they died.
Additional testimony was heard from Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East and Tony Johnson, a maintenance man for several area convenience stores, liquor stores and motels in and around Guntersville.
Johnson testified he installed, regularly checked and maintained video security systems in each of the businesses.
He testified he was able to find footage of Spencer driving near Premier Beverage and Spirits near the Publix grocery store in the hours after the bodies were found.
Turner is expected to return to the stand at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
