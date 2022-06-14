Top competitors from around the Southeast were in Albertville last weekend for the third annual Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff. Hosted by the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and the Steak Cookoff Association, the contest was divided into four categories: steak A, steak B, ancillary (tacos) and kids.Winner of the first Sand Mountain Sizzle Johnny Joseph, competed in the event on Saturday. He also hosted a kids steak class on Friday with around nine kids participating, ranging from ages 5 to 12. Joseph, a 35-year veteran, has won four world championships, one in 2008 before the SCA was formed, and three under the SCA in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Joseph said he is not as competitive as he used to be, but prefers to teach the youth and raise money for charities.
Another star at the event was reigning Sizzle champion Sunny Moody. Traveling from Nashville with her husband, Jeff, and four daughters, Jocelyn, Brooklyn, Adalyn and Katelyn, Moody and her family all competed. She is currently on the show BBQ Brawl on Food Network, and said to be looking for another show including her whole family in July. Moody’s first time competing solo was at the Sizzle event last year in Albertville where she won the competition and beat her husband.
“We love this competition. The venue is great and I always think we’ll come to this one,” Moody said.
Current SCA ancillary points leader Catherine Noble traveled from Tullahoma with her husband, Steve, who is third in steak and fifth in ancillary points. Before COVID-19, the Nobles only ever grilled in their backyard, but during quarantine Steve found videos on YouTube of cook-offs and began learning how to become a professional. The Nobles are currently points chasing –competing every weekend and earning points for the points chase awards at the world championships later this year. They are planning on traveling to Arkansas next weekend.
Presenting sponsors for the event were: Foodland Plus of Albertville, Mueller, Santa Fe, Howard Bentley and Marshall County Tourism & Sports. Spotlight sponsors were: Alabama Beer Promotions, Brindley’s Family Pharmacy, Huhtamaki, Jones Management Services, Liberty Bank, Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen, Randy Jones & Associates, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Wayne Farms and WQSB/Power 107.5.
Final Results for the Sand Mountain Sizzle are listed below:
Steak A Top 3:
1st place - Rusty Weaver
2nd place - Jeff Jordan (Golden Ticket Winner)
3rd place - Melissa Burns
Steak B Top 3:
1st place - Ron Stephens
2nd place - Jeff Moody
3rd place - Catherin Noble (Golden Ticket Winner)
Ancillary (Taco) Top 3:
1st place - Allison Laughlin (Golden Ticket Winner)
2nd place - Brad Mullenix
3rd place - Britney Riddle
Kids Ribeye Top 3:
1st place - Tanner Laughlin
2nd place - Maeleigh Livingston
3rd place - Corbin Mullenix
