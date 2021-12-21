This is an opinion piece.
For me, Christmas is all about kids. They are the ones who put the jingle in “Jingle Bells” and the fa-la-la’s in “Deck the Halls.” When my three children were toddlers, the December holiday was my favorite time of the year. I looked forward to it for months and carefully planned our merry celebration.
Old Saint Nick visited our house several December 25ths and delivered lots of toys and goodies and some cherished hours of family time. While the years provided us with lots of wonderful memories, it also brought several changes. The kids soon outgrew Fisher Price and Cabbage Patch, and then eventually even Barbie’s and Nintendo. They started asking for clothes and money… well, mostly money… and the holiday began to change a little for me.
For a few years, my Christmas’s were treasured but different. They were filled with good food and an exchange of socks and bath slippers and that’s about it. But thankfully time marches on and soon the pitter patter of little feet filled my home again with some precious grandchildren. The toy aisle at the local supercenter soon became a second home to me and I enjoyed once again picking out Matchbox cars and teddy bears. The holidays became complete again.
This year, however, it’s been a little different. The first three weeks of December were not kind to me at all. My husband and I were both very sick with the Sand Mountain crud and several of my children and grandchildren were not well either. And believe me, being under the weather sure does ward off the holiday spirit.
I didn’t want to listen to Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” and I had no desire to buy or wrap gifts. I didn’t feel good, I was worried about my kids and I just felt heartbroken. Like many others who have lost loved ones, I was dwelling on the absence of my momma and daddy and my sister, Brenda. Life was really pulling me down, but thankfully God intervened and took control.
“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air,” according to a quote from W.T. Ellis. I am so grateful this year that finally… just now at the last minute…that Christmas is once again in my heart and in the air at my house.
With everyone finally feeling much better, my family went on a much-needed day trip to Chattanooga last Sunday where we took a journey on the North Pole express train. My sweet grandsons were thrilled to see Santa and ride the rails while listening to holiday carols. We ate cookies, drank hot cocoa and I found Christmas while seeing their glowing faces. The joy of the season is definitely in my heart and soul now and that festive trip made me realize how fortunate I really am.
I am so thankful for my beautiful children and grandchildren and can’t wait to spend the holiday with them. This week is a busy one getting prepared, but it’s a good kind of busy. Wrapping gifts, baking cookies and decorating the tree ... all with a song in my heart. From my family to yours, I hope you have some Christmas in your heart that will put Christmas in the air at your home.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.