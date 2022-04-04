Geraldine High School students returned to school Monday following a week of spring break to console each other upon learning of the death of a classmate.
Fourteen-year-old Harley Lasseter, a ninth-grader at Geraldine High School, was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run accident.
According to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal, Lasseter was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
The accident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday night on Alabama 75, about three miles south of Geraldine.
“It was a good thing the incident happened at the end of spring break rather than at the beginning,” said Principal Jason Mayfield. “You don’t ever want anything like this to happen. But because if it would have happened at the beginning of spring break, I don’t think we would have had as much outreach to love on one another like we’ve had today.
“Our students were lucky to be coming back to school, coming back to family and coming back to opportunities to grieve Harley’s loss and celebrate him.”
Mayfield described Lasseter as a “great kid” who not only competed on the school’s football and basketball teams, but also supported the school and his fellow students when and how he could.
“Harley wore a smile on his face everywhere he went,” Mayfield said.
“If you knew him, you just knew how warm of a personality he had. When you finished talking to him, you left with a smile on your face too.
“He was a very active student, competing as part of our football and basketball teams. If he was not competing, and there was any opportunity for him to wear purple and white, he was there as a fan to support it. He would always be there to cheer people on at any time he could.”
Mayfield said counselors and various local pastors were on hand at the school Monday morning to speak with students, faculty and staff, offering grief counseling to anyone who needed it.
“His family was here too,” Mayfield said. “That was good for them and for us and our students, I think.”
Lasseter’s mother, Cassey Lasseter, posted her thanks to the school on her son’s Facebook page.
“Geraldine High School invited the family this morning for a time they set apart with the students,” she wrote. “It’s an awesome thing to see so much love in the educational community. Thank you Geraldine, it did my heart so much good to see all of Harley’s friends and teachers.”
She said hundreds have reached out to offer prayers, messages, calls visits and support since Saturday night’s accident.
“I haven’t been able to respond individually to these messages, and I’d like to say thank you so much for each message, call, visit, or prayer,” she wrote. “The community support during this time is irreplaceable.
“My family covets your prayers during this time.”
Mayfield agreed, saying the small community has turned out in a large way to help the family.
“It’s a small school. Harley had only been with us for a year … he came from Crossville Schools.
“But he had enmeshed himself so deeply here. He was rooted here in our school.
“When we were trying to decide what grades to speak to about this, it was hard to decide. Harley had friends of every age.”
Cassey Lasseter said monetary donations may be made at any Liberty Bank branch. Additionally, Bree Schlageter at Geraldine High School and Susan Gilbert at Dekalb Forest Products will also be accepting donations made out to the Harley Lasseter Memorial Fund.
ALEA continues to investigate the accident and asks anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the incident to call ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.
