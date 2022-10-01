Dear Editor:
For any member of the Auburn family, the 41-12 win over Auburn football on Saturday, Sept.17, by Penn State was hard to watch. However, what is even more disturbing, is Auburn’s unethical practices in charging in-state residents out-of-state tuition in an effort, of what one can only assume, to increase its bottom line.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states have a legitimate purpose in charging out-of-state citizens extra tuition. This is to give in-state students preferential tuition rates. The idea is that the out-of-state resident will not be investing in the state’s future and therefore should be charged higher tuition fees. Universities are allowed to set higher standards for establishing in-state status so a student, who plans to leave the state upon graduation, cannot simply meet the normal statutory time limit and claim in-state status. The normal statutory time period, to establish residency, which is generally around six months, is extended to a year to determine if someone actually intends to stay in Alabama.
The Alabama Code wrongly allows Auburn University to charge out-of-state tuition rates to in-state residents who have fully exhibited the intent to stay in-state and have met the year requirement. This is creating two classes of citizens within the state: Those who are allowed to receive in-state tuition and those who have not met the ambiguous guidelines set by Auburn University for in-state tuition. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in Saenz v. Roe that a state cannot create two classes of citizens for the purpose of receiving in-state benefits.
Auburn University violates this rule by setting vague and unreasonably high standards that are nearly impossible to meet. Genuine Alabama families are wrongly denied, in-state tuition for their children even though the parents and children have moved to the state, established their businesses, met the one-year requirement, and built their dream homes in the state. Sometimes they are denied on grounds as simple as they cannot demonstrate that they have bought enough groceries in the state of Alabama. This is done despite the fact that they buy those groceries with cash, so the transaction doesn’t show up on bank records, or they simply don’t have receipts for some of the groceries bought. Others are denied tuition based on the grounds that their father commutes to Atlanta to fly for Delta Airlines and owns a rental property in the state of Georgia, despite the fact that the family homestead is in, and income taxes are paid in the state of Alabama.
Out-of-state tuition is three times the amount charged to in-state residents. So, this is no small burden on these bonafide Alabama, families having to pay in excess of $60,000 per year simply because Auburn University doesn’t think they buy enough groceries in Alabama. Families who have met all the requirements are often denied multiple times by the university on vague and arbitrary guidelines that are never made clear by the University.
As a member of the Auburn family, I am extremely disappointed that the University has chosen to take this unethical position. I find it hard to accept that such a great institution of learning continues to lay the untenable burden of out-of-state tuition on genuine citizens of the great state of Alabama. We as the Auburn family need to demand more of our university and require it to return to ethical practices and guidelines.
Nicholas M. Smith J.D.
Auburn
