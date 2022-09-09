REMLAP -- In a game where bounces went the way of West End in the first half, host Southeastern got the big bounce in the second half, helping them score the lone touchdown of the second half to pull out a 21-14 win in a battle of 2A Region 6 unbeatens.
The loss drops West End to 3-1 on the year, 1-1 in Region play, while Southeastern climbs to 3-0, 2-0 in region games.
“We just weren’t very efficient,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said. “You can’t have that lack of efficiency and expect to win the game. We didn’t tackle well in the beginning, it’s everybody. What I hope is we can look back and say that this loss made us better. That will be the direction of it, what are we going to learn from this? There’s a little adversity here, can we overcome it, and will we overcome it? Because everything we want is still right in front of us.”
With West End clinging to a 14-13 lead halfway through the third, a Patriot punt landed near midfield and bounced sideways, only to be scooped up by Southeastern's Ben Hall, who was blocking the West End gunners, and raced to the West End 11.
Two plays later, Southeastern running back Gerald Sprayberry plunged in from six yards out, his second rushing score of the game, followed by a Jackson McMillan 2-point run for a 21-14 lead Mustangs with 6:53 to play in the third.
From there the West End offense could not find a way to break out of their game-long funk, not crossing midfield the remainder of the game.
West End’s last chance to tie or take the lead came with over three minutes left in the game, stopping the Mustangs on fourth and goal at the Patriot eight. But after a pair of runs put West End at their own 30, a snap over the quarterback’s head and a sack put the Patriots too far away to convert the fourth and long.
A week after scoring on five-straight drives, West End was held to a single offensive touchdown, while Southeastern outgained West End, 298-123, and ran 21 more plays.
“I think that was the biggest thing,” Sewell said. “I think it was out of synch. We’d have three or four doing it right, and one that wasn’t. They weren’t doing anything we didn’t expect them to do, it was just our inability to capitalize when the defense got us the ball back.”
Sprayberry opened the scoring with an eight-yard run for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. That score was later answered in the second quarter by West End when Patriot QB Tyler Jones fumbled on the first play of the drive, only to see the ball bounce to receiver Thad Pearce, who ran to the Southeastern 11 for West End's longest play of the night, 44 yards.
Two plays later, Jones ran in from six to tie the game.
That lone offensive touchdown came despite the Patriots worst field starting field position of the first half being their own 38.
Just over a minute after that score, a Mustang fumble also went right to Pearce, who corralled the ball on the run and raced 40 yards the other way for a scoop and score, giving West End a 14-7 lead.
With a little over two minutes left in the opening half, McMillan hit Hall, who weaved through the West End defense for a 56-yard score, making it 14-13 after the PAT failed, setting the stage for Southeastern's second half comeback.
West End returns home next weekend when they are set to host 1-2 Gaston, who will be coming off their open week.
“This can go one of two ways,” Sewell concluded. “They can let this be a good thing and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a lot of work to do,’ or like I’ve been a part of teams before, you just say, ‘Oh, we can’t do it now.’ I don’t think this team is that way, the goal is to get back to work, be who we are, and have great effort and focus all week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.