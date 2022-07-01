An Albertville Board of Adjustments meeting got heated Tuesday night when a group of concerned citizens voiced their complaints over a property zoning issue being considered.
In question was a 65-acre plot of land comprised of two properties between Section Line Road and Half Section Line Road. Though the area is zoned R-1 residential, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said a local church, Centro de Oracion Mundial Emanuel, has been planning to buy the land if the Adjustments Board would give them conditional use permission to build a church on the land.
The City sent out letters notifying the owners of adjoining properties about the meeting, however not all residents received the letter, which said not attending the meeting would be considered an endorsement of the church’s plan.
Those who did receive the letter helped spread the word to the others and nearly all of the area’s residents attended the meeting. During the meeting, the land owners complained about the inadequate notification and felt that the board could not adequately answer their questions, such as what else could be included on the land, like a school or concert venue.
Though no plans were presented by the church at the meeting, residents complained that a “MEGA church of all MEGAs” might drive down their property values and increase traffic in the area.
A letter signed by the “Many Concerned Travis Street Residents” said, “This proposal is not simply a ‘church’ as you might think of it in your mind or as was presented in the letter you received… The information on this property was cloaked in secrecy. We asked questions and were refused direct answers.”
Mayor Honea said the letters not making it to all residents was an honest mistake and there was no intention of hiding anything from anyone. As the real estate agent listing the property, he said a third-party buyer approached him after it had been on the market for over a year. Additionally, a church asking for a conditional permit is common in the city limits, he said, most of which is zoned residential.
The tense discussion during the meeting was cut short and the issue tabled until the next meeting, which is scheduled for July 26. Honea said all residents should be properly notified of that meeting and will have their questions answered. He said the church may also present more detailed plans for the property at that time.
In the meantime, the land owners have reportedly been passing around a petition against building a church there and have been contacting several city officials to voice their opposition.
Honea said he believed, whether it’s a church or not, something will eventually be developed at the property, like a large housing subdivision which could bring the same issues of property values and traffic the residents said they’re concerned about.
In an email response to one of the land owners, Honea said. “Whenever the time comes, they [the church] will certainly have to meet all current state and city building codes, etc… I feel certain that at some point, both of these properties will be developed. I think the question the neighbors need to consider is if the concerns of the church would outweigh the potential of well over 100 homes being built.”
