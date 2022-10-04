The Reporter is pleased to announce that Fyffe sophomore running back Logan Anderson is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the prep football games of the Sept. 29-30 weekend.
Anderson is the first winner from Class 2A top-ranked Fyffe this season.
On Sept. 30, Anderson’s performance helped the Red Devils (6-0) trounce Region 7 rival Collinsville 61-0. He rushed five times for 173 yards, averaging 34.6 yards per carry. He scored three touchdowns, which came on runs of 22, 58 and 60 yards — all in the first quarter.
For the season, Anderson has 47 rushes for 659 yards. He’s averaging 14 yards per carry, and he’s scored 15 touchdowns.
Honorable mention
Dakota Stewart, Douglas: Stewart scored four touchdowns in a 49-8 homecoming rout of Sardis in a Class 5A, Region 7 matchup. He rushed 2, 11 and 2 yards for touchdowns. His final TD came when he blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.
Caleb Hall, Geraldine: Hall rushed 16 times for 112 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 1 and 23 yards in a 28-0 homecoming whipping of Ohatchee, the Bulldogs’ first win over the Indians.
Kobe Hill, Geraldine: Paced the Bulldogs with 12 tackles in their shutout of Ohatchee. He intercepted a pass in the end zone that smothered an Indians’ scoring threat.
