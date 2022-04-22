This is a faith opinion column.
I started writing this with something else entirely on my mind, but then I felt like the Lord led me to start over with this. Ironically His interruption ties in with what is ending up on this page.
Have you ever looked at your closet and realized that for you to put anything new in there, you must first get rid of some things? It’s inevitable. If you want more, you must make room.
(And no, this is not a shot at our materialistic society and the cravings we have for more, more, more. Well, at least not in that sense.)
Samuel was leading Israel when the ark of the covenant was returned by the Philistines, and at that time Israel turned back to the Lord. Something Samuel said next to the people has been resounding in me recently and has been instrumental in something I have been in prayer about myself:
“If you are returning to the Lord with all your hearts, then rid yourselves of the foreign gods and the Ashtoreths and commit yourselves to the Lord and serve Him only, and He will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines.” (1 Samuel 7:3)
IF you are returning to the Lord with ALL your hearts, then RID YOURSELVES of…
When we come to that place of truly wanting more of Him—really wanting our whole hearts to be as close to Him as possible—there must be a ridding of some stuff. I know that for me recently when I feel I have come up against a wall in prayer and am wanting to be closer, that He begins to deal with me. He begins to show me the “idols” that I don’t want to acknowledge as such…and I have the same choice that Israel had then. “If you want to be closer, then rid yourself of…”
Not all things that become idols are bad in and of themselves. However, if He is dealing with us about them, then they have a stronger hold than we realize.
The key word here to me, though, is “IF”. The choice is yours. The choice is mine. I don’t know about you, but nothing comes close to coming closer to Him.
