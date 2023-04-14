ALBERTVILLE – The Albertville High School culinary team took home the top prize at the Alabama ProStart Student Invitational, marking the fourth time in seven years for them to do so. The victory earned them a spot at the National ProStart Student Invitational coming up in May in Washington, D.C. ProStart is a high school program that gives students interested in food service and hospitality careers a head start by teaching culinary techniques and management skills through an industry-driven curriculum. Upon successful completion of the ProStart program, students receive an industry-recognized certificate, and employers get well-prepared, enthusiastic employees.
“This competition is one of my favorite opportunities that we offer students in our program,” said Albertville High School teacher Lauren Richards. “You really get to see firsthand their creativity, passion and teamwork.”
A total of 25 teams from across the state competed in the competition held in February at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach. The teams compete in culinary and management events, which are judged by industry professionals and experts. The annual competition is hosted by the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association Foundation.
“ProStart students represent the future of the restaurant and hospitality industry,” said Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Mindy Hanan.
“This competition is an incredible opportunity for those students to showcase the skills learned in the classroom through the ProStart program and their passion for the industry.”
The ProStart competition is unique in that students are not able to use a conventional stove or oven, no battery or electric-powered equipment, and no refrigerator.
The teams only have access to two tabletop butane burners, coolers that they have to pack appropriately, and water that they must wash produce in before production time begins. They have 60 minutes to prepare a three-course meal.
The Aggies competed in the culinary division of the competition and took home first place in the state. In addition to winning the culinary competition, students were awarded multiple scholarships to top postsecondary culinary programs. Over $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to the winning teams.
Albertville High School’s culinary team includes Sara Bledsoe, Hong Wa NG, Yenifer Aguilar Perez, Emma Rhoden and Jaxon Dendy. The team is led by instructors Lauren Richards and Brittanee Johnson.
The team’s menu this year included a starter of wasabi soy almond dusted scallops with pomegranate aril, green apple and radish slaw, honey chili sauce and raspberry sauce topped with microgreens from Short Creek Homestead. For an entrée, the students presented a petite filet of beef with pureed parmesan potatoes, sesame carrot ribbons, sauteed spinach and soy balsamic sauce topped with a fried eggroll triangle. The students’ dessert selection was a Japanese souffle pancake with raspberry sauce, lemon curd, dragon fruit spheres, assorted fresh berries and edible flowers from Short Creek Homestead.
“It is absolutely amazing what our team was able to accomplish,” said Ms. Richards. “I am so incredibly proud of this team of students that dedicated their time and skills to every single practice and this competition. They have grown as a team, learned new skills, earned amazing scholarships, and networked with so many industry
leaders.”
With this year’s win, Albertville High School now has the most first place wins in the culinary competition in the state.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do this without our sponsors. Thank you to each person, organization, business and mentor that made a donation to our program and this competition.
“We are super excited to represent our entire state in the culinary division of the competition at the National ProStart Student Invitational in May,” added Ms. Richards.
The team is seeking additional support from the community to help with the cost of attending the national competition. Donations can be mailed to Albertville High School and made payable to the Albertville High School Culinary Team.
