The Albertville High School culinary team took home the top prize at the Alabama ProStart Student Invitational, marking the fourth time in seven years for them to do so. The victory earned them a spot at the National ProStart Student Invitational coming up in May in Washington, D.C. Pictured, from left, is AHS Secondary ProStart Instructor Brittanee Johnson, team members Sara Bledsoe, Emma Rhoden, Jaxon Dendy, Yenifer Aguilar Perez, Hong Wa NG (Daisy), and AHS Lead ProStart Instructor Lauren Richards.