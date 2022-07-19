Bettie Sue Wright
Alma, Arkansas
Bettie Sue Wright, 87, of Alma, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at a local nursing home. She was born to Ottis and Flora Marsh of Albertville, Alabama, on April 13, 1935.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Jamie (J. C.) Wright. She had four stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step great grandchildren; a niece, Anita Means (Richard) of Van Buren, Arkansas; a nephew, Billy Garrett (Debbie); a great niece, Callie Garrett; and great nephew, Trace Garrett, both of Centre.
Billy P. Snead
Boaz
Billy P. Snead, 79, of Boaz, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. John Gaines will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Snead; children, Michael Snead (Lori), Amy Vice (Brandon), Mary Lee Wood (Jimmy), Tammy Williamson (Daniel), and Karyn Stephenson (Chad); 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Patsy Hammett; nephew, Patrick Hammett (Lisa); and three great nieces.
Harold D. Hunt
Boaz
Harold D. Hunt, 89, of Boaz, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral services were Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Keith Dodd and Rev. David Martin officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Hunt; children, Cindy Yates and Danny Hunt (Marla); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Donations can be made in Mr. Hunt’s memory to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Sondra Causey
Albertville
Sondra Causey, 81, of Albertville, died June 22, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Funeral services were Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial was in Harmony Memorial Cemetery of Lanett.
Leslie Bright
Geraldine
Leslie Bright, 46, of Geraldine, passed Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Leslie is survived by her daughter, Kylie Bright; son, Brandon Bright (Alexia); mother, Joyce Gable (Randy); brother, Tommy Ford (Christy); grandmother, Dean Wells; aunts and uncles, Kathy and Chuck Saunders, Randy and Kelli Wells, and Diane Feltner.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
