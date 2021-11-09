A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening claimed the life of a Crossville man.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Ellis James Oliver, 65, was fatally injured when his 2005 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Carol Eden Vanhanxleden, 67, of Section.
Oliver, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Vanhanxleden was not injured.
The accident occurred on Alabama 75 near Gray Road, an estimated two miles north of Albertville at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
No further details of the accident were released as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
