January is a big month for the birds in Marshall County starting with the annual bird species count and ending with the Alabama State Park Eagle Awareness events.
Mountain Valley Arts Council is hosting an exhibit called “Show for the Birds” through January 28. The reception that is open to the public is Tuesday, January 10th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Artists who are participating include from Boaz: Vicki Dodd – acrylics and mosaics, Adam Freeman – feather sculpture; Guntersville: Bob Blankenship – photography, Gay Rutherford – resin; Ken Gentle – tar paper, Lyndell Hamlett - pastels; Trussville: William H. Darby – acrylics.
The quilt exhibit features quilts made in the “One-Block Wonder” pattern. You can see pieces of the original fabrics and try to find the design within the quilt pattern. Quilter Marquita Jones of Guntersville likened the designs to those of a kaleidoscope. She is right. The quilters include Gay Carriker, Marquita Jones, Kathy Murray, Chris Ross from the Lakeside Quilters group and Jodie Justice who runs Calico Cove, a quilting retreat in Grant.
Susan Persall will be leading an acrylics workshop on January 20 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the gallery. You can paint your very own pelican for $35 to cover all supplies. Call the gallery at 256-571-7199 to make your reservations.
All three events will be held at the MVAC Gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville and celebrate our area’s rich population of birds. These events are supported by generous MVAC members, Alabama State Council on the Arts grants, Citizens
