An Arab man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot people at a local gym.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr said William Bonds, 68, of Arab, was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat Friday morning.
Orr said Bonds told the receptionist at Marshall Therapy and Sports Rehab on the campus of Marshall Medical Center North he would shoot people if he didn’t get a specific physical therapist to administer his physical therapy that day.
“He did show up at the business and he did have a gun on his person,” Orr said.
An Arab Police officer and a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with Bonds outside the business and were able to take him into custody without incident. He remained in the Marshall County Jail under a $10,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
