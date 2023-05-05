SARDIS CITY — The Southside Panthers came out of the losers bracket to defeat Sardis twice Wednesday and win the Class 5A, Area 13 softball tournament championship at Sardis Middle School.
Both teams advance to the double-elimination East Regional at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville. The Lions’ and Panthers’ first-round games will be Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m.
Southside 5,
Sardis 4
The Panthers earned a walk-off win in game one of the finals, forcing the if-necessary contest.
Southside scored a run due to a Sardis error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, tying it 4-4 and forcing extra innings.
With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, the Panthers’ Kadey Barbe lined an 0-2 pitch to left field to drive in the game-winning run.
Jayda Lacks batted 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI for the Lions, and Baylor Gilmer batted 2-for-2. Valerie Owens belted a home run.
Southside 13,
Sardis 7
Tied 7-7 after two innings in game two, the Panthers outscored Sardis 6-0 the rest of the way to take home the championship.
The Lions committed five errors in the matchup.
Lacks finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and one RBI for Sardis. Owens closed 2-for-4 with a triple, one run and three RBIs, and Jalyn Hannah doubled and drove in a run.
Kytha Edwards singled and scored a run, and Jade Knight singled. Mia Fowler scored two runs.
Southside collected 13 hits, including a homer by Ava Ramsey, a triple by Peyton Burrell and two doubles by Jasie Brooks. Rylann Shaw and Jalyn Allen both doubled.
Ramsey finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Allen had two hits and four RBIs. Burrell, Brooks and Shaw each stroked a pair of hits.
Sardis 5,
Southside 4
The Lions broke a 1-1 tie by pushing across four runs in the top of the sixth inning in Tuesday’s winners bracket final. They held on for the victory by turning back a Southside rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Annah Kate Waldrep ignited Sardis’ big sixth inning by ripping a one-out triple. Edwards followed with an RBI double, making it 2-1.
Lacks singled to bring up Hannah, who blasted a two-run double. Maddie Harris drove in the Lions’ fifth run with a two-out single.
Southside capitalized on an RBI double and a two-out error that plated two runs to chop Sardis’ margin to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. With the tying run at second, Lions’ pitcher Kayden Tarvin recorded the final out off a bunt.
Edwards led Sardis’ attack by batting 2-for-4. Hannah closed 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Lacks, Hannah Hill and Harris each contributed a single.
Halle Haynes pitched 2.2 innings of hitless and scoreless relief to pick up the win. She walked one and struck out one.
