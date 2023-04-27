The Boaz High School Spanish Club is working this year to make Cinco de Mayo more than a reason to go to your favorite Mexican restaurant.
Giancarlo Cortes, a freshman at BHS, is one of the organizers of the club’s El Festival de Cinco de Mayo, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Mill Park in Boaz. Cortes said the event is open to the community, and its designed to share Hispanic culture with the community. It will be a family-friendly event, Cortes said, with activities for kids such as bouncy houses, mini soccer, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Spanish bingo, a rock climbing wall and prizes, and other activities to appeal to teens and adults.
There will be food vendors from El Rey del Taco, Almolonga Restaurant, and Pinguinos Hermanos and music from DJ Cortez Vela and the BHS Show Choir.
Cortes said many people think of Cinco de Mayo ( Spanish for Fifth of May) as “Mexican Independence Day.” Actually, he said, it marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla in 1862, when the Mexicans were victorious over the Second French Empire.
The Spanish Club had Cinco de Mayo festivals before COVID-19, Cortes said, that were smaller and held on campus.
This year, the club decided to make the event larger, and to take it to Old Mill Park where community can be involved.
While the Spanish Club is planning the event, Cortes said most of the clubs in the school have become involved in the project.
Snead State Community College is expected to have bi-lingual representatives there to talk to people about attending the school, and a number of businesses and organizations will be involved, including: State Farm – Pablo Granado, military recruiters, Boaz City Schools – Lauren Grady, Twindom Counseling LLC – Samantha Kelley, Marshall-DeKalb Electrical Cooperative – Kelli Whorton, Main Street Realty Plus LLC – Realtor Melissa Martinez, Lorena Ibarra – residency lawyer; Crossflow – Jermaine Davis, and photography – Lindsey Davis.
Organizers thanked Boaz Parks and Recreation, Tent Tech, Boxtruck Boutique, Lake City Boutique, and Scooter’s Coffee for assistance with the event.
