Havoc, the pit bull terrier mix at the center of a dangerous dog case, was humanely euthanized Monday after more than a year of litigation, but not without some last-minute drama.
According to Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste, Havoc’s owner, Valina Jackson, filed a lawsuit against the City of Guntersville on Monday morning and applied for a restraining order mere minutes before Havoc was to be put down at 11:30 a.m.
Yoste said the lawsuit was dismissed and the restraining order denied.
Jackson will now be responsible for repaying the city for costs associated with housing, feeding and medicating Havoc since September 2021, which comes to roughly $8,000, Yoste said, not including court costs.
Attempts to reach Jackson were not successful prior to press deadlines.
Teri Angel, who Havoc attacked and seriously injured inside Jackson’s home, was relieved the case was finally over. However, she was not pleased with how long it took and said Emily’s law was not correctly applied.
“I want people to know that this was not on me,” Angel told The Reporter.
“It was never me who chose this punishment for Havoc, but this is why Emily’s Law was written, to keep aggressive dogs who have caused serious physical injuries and or death out of the community to avoid future attacks.
“The statute was not properly followed, and it left the door open for what has played out over the past 16 months.
“Do I have peace now?” she continued. “Not really because my attack was the easiest part of this entire deal and the emotional toll this case has had on my life will never be over.”
On Sept. 17, 2021, Angel visited Jackson at her home in Guntersville. After Angel entered the home, she was greeted by an apparently playful Havoc, who brought her one of his toys, she said. However, in an instant, Havoc attacked Angel, tearing off part of her scalp and leaving deep bite marks on her arms. Angel was taken to the hospital by a friend to have her wounds treated.
(0) comments
