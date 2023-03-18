The conversation that Peter had with the Lord in John 21 came to my heart recently. There are a couple of specific nuggets I feel the Lord allowed me to grasp, and I would like to share them with you.
“Lord, what about him?”
Jesus had just spoken to Peter of how he would give his life for Him, the manner in which he would die. But Peter proceeded to do what we all do ... He asked about John.
There are an untold number of people walking with the Lord, and we are unified in our destination in Him. However, though some of our paths cross and are even joined for a time, our paths are not the same.
Comparing ourselves with others can be a huge pitfall in each of our journeys. It involves us taking our eyes off of Jesus in order to see where we stand in relation to so-and-so. What about them, Lord?
We could have just received confirmation from the Lord of the next step we are to take, yet we wonder if our brother or sister is following the Lord in what He called them to do. (Don’t get me wrong, concern and care for one another is crucial...but may we never allow another’s steps or missteps to start tripping us up along the way.)
There is something really cool in addition to this thought that I have never really honed in on personally. The conversation was just between PETER AND THE LORD.
He had a question about someone else, and he went straight to Jesus with it. What a refreshing moment!!!
He didn’t go to John or the other disciples. He didn’t go to his wife. He didn’t get on the “phone” and call it a prayer request.
He didn’t air it out on “social media.”
Just Jesus.
How many of our concerns and questions that weigh on us — and end up weighing on others after we have unloaded them — could be fizzled, resolved and ANSWERED if we just took them straight to Jesus?
I pray we learn to do that today. May we keep our eyes fixed on Jesus and bring Him everything that concerns us about our lives. And when our attention happens to land on another alongside us, may we bring what concerns us about them to Him, too.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
