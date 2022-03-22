The City of Guntersville has filed an emergency motion in the ongoing case regarding a dangerous dog.
City prosecutor Kelsey Yoste filed the motion Sunday asking the circuit court to dismiss the most recent appeal made by Valina Jackson against a ruling that her dog be humanely euthanized.
After attacking Teri Angel in September 2021, Jackson’s dog, a pit-bull terrier mix named Havoc, was ordered by Municipal Court Judge Shannon Mitchell to be euthanized under Emily’s Law due to the injuries it inflicted during the attack and its potential for future violence.
Havoc has been housed at the Guntersville Animal Hospital since then while Jackson appeals the ruling for a second time, after Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Chris Abel also ruled on appeal to euthanize the animal.
In the emergency motion, Yoste stated Havoc has continued to be aggressive to the workers and other animals at the shelter.
“Since his impoundment, Havoc has broken out of his stainless-steel kennel twice and has attacked another shelter dog without provocation,” Yoste said. “Havoc continues to act aggressively toward staff and other shelter dogs and has permanently damaged property at the facility.”
Yoste added that the oral anxiety medication Havoc was ordered to take has shown not to be effective in calming his behavior.
In a sworn affidavit included in the motion, Melia Miller, a shelter employee, stated that Havoc has repeatedly lunged at people who walk by his kennel making it difficult to feed or care for him. His lunging has also “warped” the metal gates on his kennel enough to where it would need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $1,200.
That cost is in addition to the $20 per day it takes to provide housing and food for the dog. In the original ruling, whoever won the case — Jackson or the City of Guntersville — would be responsible for paying all costs associated with boarding the dog. Though she’s lost her case twice now, Jackson has avoided paying any costs due to her continued appeals.
That’s why, if the court is not willing to dismiss the case outright, Yoste included an alternative motion to have Havoc sedated until the case is resolved — bringing the cost to $36 per day — and force Jackson to take out a $150,000 bond to ensure the city recoups its costs.
The motion also listed several statutory reasons the appeal should be dismissed, namely that Jackson has no legal right to another appeal under Emily’s Law and has provided no “reviewable issue” or legal reason on which to base the appeal.
Additionally, Yoste stated that Jackson has been “egregious” in failing to comply with the standard rules for filing an appeal as spelled out in the Alabama Rules of Appellate Procedure.
“Ms. Jackson’s notice of appeal, docketing statement and transcript order form are so deficient, this appeal should be dismissed,” the motion read. “These deficiencies are extraordinarily prejudicial to the City.”
Yoste goes on to state that Jackson failed to pay the court reporter, made false statements in her appeal regarding filing for security to cover the dog’s boarding costs and has provided contradictory information that would “make it nearly impossible to proceed.”
The decision on how to proceed with appeal will now be determined by the Civil Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Yoste said.
Case background
On Sept. 17, Angel visited Jackson at her home in Guntersville. After she entered the home, she was greeted by an apparently playful Havoc, who brought her one of his toys, she said. However, in an instant, Havoc reportedly attacked Angel, tearing off part of her scalp and leaving deep bite marks in her arms. Angel was taken to the hospital by a friend to have her wounds treated.
A court hearing was held on Oct. 20 in Guntersville Municipal Court to determine the dog’s fate.
Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks reportedly testified that, after giving the dog four tests, he did not believe it to be dangerous or vicious.
Sometime during the following night, Havoc was stolen from the Marshall County Animal Shelter. According to Hooks, the fence where the dog was being kept had been cut.
Jackson was arrested Nov. 3 along with two other suspects in connection to the dog going missing from the shelter.
She and the other two suspects — Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 30, of Albertville; and Richard Tyler Johnson, 27, of Albertville — were charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Though Judge Mitchell expressed frustration at Jackson’s alleged behavior, any potential criminal actions by Jackson before, during or after the attack on Sept. 17 would be the subject of a separate trial.
On Nov. 10, Judge Mitchell issued his ruling that Havoc was to be humanely euthanized barring a successful appeal from Jackson.
After Jackson filed for another appeal, Yoste filed a motion for an expedited trial on Jan. 14, 2022. At that time, it was ruled that Havoc would be euthanized following the expiration of post-trial appeals rights, “if any,” and ordered Havoc to be placed on medication to help keep him calm.
