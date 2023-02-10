Two months ago, I wrote about how my friend Tim Allen has a resume worthy of consideration for the Boaz High School Wall of Fame.
This week, I was excited to read his name among the Wall of Fame’s class of 2023. BHS made the announcement on the school’s Facebook page.
Other inductees in the class of 2023 are the late Kelly Adams, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Tim Bishop, Alison Pierce Jennings and Matte Stephens. The class will be inducted on Sept. 22 at BHS.
Twenty years ago, Tim worked for the division of Teledyne Brown that put experiments on the space shuttle.
Now, he’s a principal research engineer for Auburn University, his alma mater.
His job allowed him to be a part of the launch abort system team for the Artemis I rocket. How cool is that, right?
Someday, when Tim builds a rocket and launches it from creekside at his home in downtown Aroney, I plan to be there to cover it.
Congratulations on your well-deserved honor, Tim. I love you, my friend.
Alison Pierce Jennings is the daughter of Tommy and Renee Pierce, and the aunt of Pirates’ quarterback Tyler Pierce. She’s a member of the class of 2001.
Recently, Alison was selected into the class of 2023 40 under 40 by the Birmingham Business Journal.
She was nominated by her company, Milo’s Sweet Tea.
It’s been five months since Kelly Adams’ untimely death, and I still want it to be just a bad dream that I’m going to wake up from. Kelly was Mrs. Boaz, and she invested her life in every facet of the community.
Anyone who needs to know how to be a successful community servant should follow Kelly’s example. She made us all feel like part of her family.
I first came to know Will Ainsworth when he served as student ministries director for Grace Presbyterian Fellowship Church of Albertville.
He helped the church launch the Grace Fellowship Sports Camp, which has impacted countless lives for Christ since 2004.
I didn’t know Will had political aspirations back then, but he’s quickly ascended up the ladder in Montgomery.
His next stop could be the governor’s office, as Gov. Kay Ivey has reached her term limit.
My Alabama history might be failing me here, but I believe Will would be the first governor from Marshall County if he chooses to run and is elected in 2026.
Alabama history was one of my favorite subjects in school, but it’s been a long time since the fourth grade.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
