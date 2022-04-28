Wherever we go, whatever we do, we always want a side salad to go with that order.
Our family adores the modest side salad. In the restaurants, we order the house salad to go with our entrée. Unique and tasty salad dressings are like hot fudge to a sundae. Fresh vegetables and delicious cheeses are also a must.
When the weather turns warm, there is nothing more refreshing than a crisp, cool salad. At our house, we keep a basket of salad condiments in our pantry: almonds, candied pecans, bacon bits, croutons, wonton strips, dried cranberries, and other crunchy, sweet and tangy toppings.
What can you fix to go with a bowl of salad greens? Opt for a casserole, quiche, pasta dish, pizza pie, or anything you can prepare on a grill, or try one of these yummy recipes that pairs perfectly with a tossed salad.
Hot ground beef and cheddar sandwiches
For the bread:
Use a loaf of French bread or eight sandwich rolls
2 ¼ pounds ground beef
4 tablespoon butter
7 ounces white cooking wine
5 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoon onion powder
Dash or two of black pepper
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup plus 2 tablespoon Cheez Whiz
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the butter. Add the white cooking wine, minced garlic, onion powder, and black pepper; cook until the meat is no longer pink. Remove from the heat. Drain the meat and return to the skillet.
Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, Cheez Whiz, and the shredded cheddar and Pepper Jack cheeses.
Slice the French bread or sandwich rolls and fill with the meat mixture.
Place on a lightly greased baking sheet; heat in a preheated 350-degree oven for 10-15 minutes.
Croque monsieur casserole
3 ½ tablespoon butter
12 thin slices white sandwich bread with the crusts removed
12 thin slices deli ham, cut in half
2 heaping tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
A pinch of nutmeg
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 large eggs
12 slices Swiss cheese, cut in half
Parsley for garnish
Grease a casserole dish with ½ tablespoon of the butter. Line the bottom with 6 slices of the bread. Top with half of the cheese slices and half of the ham slices.
In a saucepan, melt the remaining 3 tablespoon butter over medium heat; add the flour and whisk for one minute. Stir in 1 ½ cups of the milk and a pinch of nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
Cook for several minutes, until thickened, then stir in the Dijon mustard.
Spoon half of the thickened bechamel sauce over the ham. Top with the remaining bread slices.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and remaining ½ cup milk; season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the bread.
Top with the remaining ham and the remaining half of the bechamel sauce.
Top with the remaining Swiss cheese slices. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30-35 minutes.
Mexican chicken and rice casserole
2 ½ cups cooked and shredded chicken
2 cups cooked rice
1 (15 ounces) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (15 ounces) can black beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup salsa (use your favorite salsa brand)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon onion powder
Fresh avocado slices and additional cheese for garnish
In a large bowl, stir together all of the ingredients and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Use the remaining cup of cheese for the top.
Spoon the mixture into a greased 9x9 baking dish.
Sprinkle cheese on top. Cover with foil and cook in a preheated 350-degree oven for 25 minutes.
Remove the foil and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
