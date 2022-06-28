GUNTERSVILLE — Cliff Mitchell spent 13 seasons as freshman boys basketball coach at Albertville while also serving as a varsity assistant. His freshman teams once won three Marshall County Tournament titles in a four-year span.
Mitchell returned to his alma mater Douglas last year, where he assisted with football and varsity boys basketball. In March, DHS Principal Brian Sauls chose Mitchell to become Douglas’ varsity girls head coach, succeeding Adam Lawrence.
It’s Mitchell’s first assignment coaching girls in school ball. He’s coached his daughter, Arleigh, in youth sports.
“In the very first meeting I told them I was probably more nervous than I’ve ever been, because really I’ve always been around boys,” Mitchell said from Supreme Courts on June 22, prior to a summer play date game against Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville. “But we hit it running right after spring break.
“We practiced at the end of May and all of June, and they’ve put in good work. I’m proud of the girls. They’ve done the things they’re supposed to and worked hard.”
The Eagles have a nine-player roster. Tori Rojek is their point guard, and Madison Franklin and Chloe Avans are the No. 2 guards. Playing the No. 3 position are Sydnie Sanders and Juliana Allen, while Mallory Ackles and Carlie Camp are at the No. 4 spot. Douglas’ No. 5 players are Maddie Hayes and Crimson Sanders.
Seniors are Rojek, Franklin, Avans, Sydnie Sanders and Allen. Rojek, who is a member of the 1,000-point club at Douglas, has been a varsity player since the seventh grade.
“It’s been fun,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had a good time. We beat some good teams this summer. We beat Homewood, Pinson Valley and Hamilton.
“Pisgah only beat us six. We had a chance to get them the other day, a state champion team. We beat Scottsboro.
“It’s not like coming into a situation where girls don’t know how to play basketball. They know how to play. They’ve executed our stuff.
“I was with [former Albertville] Coach [Patrick] Harding seems like forever. Me and him and Labron [Lusk] were together for a long time. It’s just kind of running that system and getting all that stuff put in, and the girls have bought into it and they’ve been executing it. I’m proud of them.”
Lusk, a former Albertville junior varsity boys coach, is coaching the seventh-grade girls and seventh-grade boys teams at Douglas Middle School. John Holland coaches the eighth-grade girls and eighth-grade boys squads at DMS.
Mark Miller is serving as Mitchell’s junior varsity girls coach. Audrey Glitzer and Miller are assisting Mitchell.
“It’s a good group of girls, JV and varsity, and a really good group of parents who support the program and want the best for these girls, and that’s what we’re going to try to work to achieve, what’s best for all of them,” Mitchell said.
There has been a member of Mitchell’s family teaching, coaching or serving as an administrator at Douglas since 1979, when his father, Rex, returned to DHS to teach and coach. Rex Mitchell’s career as a player and coach for the Eagles led to his induction as a member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.
Cliff’s brother, Trevor, is assistant principal at DHS. Their sister, Rylee Chaffin, coaches cheerleaders for the Eagles, while their brother, Clay, coaches track at Albertville.
“Somebody in the original six, the Mitchell six, has been there for the whole time,” Cliff Mitchell said. “It’s amazing. When Dad retired, Mom [Sarah] was still the principal. Mom was the principal there for a long time, and by that time Trevor and Rylee were both back there. I think Clay was there for a short time before he went to Albertville.
“I came back last year and hit it running. We had a good year too in everything. Made the playoffs in football, which was outstanding and fun, and now we’ll see if we can’t get these girls … they want to win the area championship, that’s their goal. I want to see that through for them, because that’s a really good group of girls.”
Douglas remains in Class 5A, Area 13 along with Boaz, Crossville and Sardis. The Eagles lost to Sardis in the 2022 area tournament finals in February.
Mitchell is also continuing in his role as quarterbacks coach for the Douglas football team and head coach Brandon Lyles.
