Albertville standout swimmer Becca Corbitt did something last Tuesday that no swimmer had done before in the brief history of the Aggies having an official AHSAA swim time: Sign a college scholarship.
In front of friends, family, coaches, and teammates, Corbitt inked with Tennessee Southern to continue her athletic and educational career, becoming the first Aggie to sign a swim scholarship in just the second year of the program.
“This is our second year, and other swimmers see that kids go to college and it starts making your program more serious, and they view it at more of a serious sport,” Albertville coach Reed Jones said. “But Becca worked hard, this is my second year working with her, she’s been swimming since she was five, but she worked really hard from her junior year to senior year. She really started to turn it on as soon as her senior year got here.”
According to Jones, the opportunity was on Corbitt’s radar ahead of her junior season, and when he checked back in with her ahead of her senior season, it remained one of her goals, and began reaching out to schools for the chance to swim at the next level.
Along the way, Corbitt became one of the most improved and strongest swimmers in the state, dropping nearly four seconds off her 100-meter breaststroke time, as well as anchoring the Aggie relay teams, as well as being a leader and mentor to the program’s younger swimmers.
“Becca was one of the leaders of the team, so the kids really got to see, she’s a leader, she worked hard, and now she’s going to college. That helps as a coach,” Jones added. “Becca was the epitome of it, she worked hard, she got faster, and now she’s swimming in college. We’re going to miss her a lot next year. She was a senior leader for the girls and the anchor of the relays, but we’re all proud of her, and I’m sure she’s going to do great.”
With Corbitt off to the next level with the Firehawks, Jones hopes that her accomplishment can be an example to the returning swimmers, who saw first-hand a teammate get the opportunity to continue their career, and feels it will lead to more swimmers from Albertville getting that same opportunity down the line.
“Her being able to have a signing at the school and the whole swim team to see that you can go swim at the second level, it adds a lot of power to the program,” Jones concluded. “Kids see it all the time with football, baseball, and basketball, but to see it for the swim team, it really helps the program.”
UT Southern competes at the NAIA level, and are members of the Mid-South Conference, which is primarily made up of schools from Kentucky and Tennessee, and features ten teams in Women’s Swimming.
