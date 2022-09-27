Kenneth Ray Giles
Formerly of Boaz
Mr. Kenneth Ray Giles, 70, of Decatur, formerly of the Boaz area, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at River City Center Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Giles is survived by his stepson, Chris Henderlight, of Illinois; step-daughter, Cheryl Darmanin (Ed) of New Jersey; five grandchildren; and sisters, Janet NeSmith, of Toney, Barbara Clines (Robbie), of Rogersville, and Denise Johnson (Aaron), of Guntersville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.
Daniel Eugene Chapman Jr.
Boaz
Daniel Eugene Chapman, Jr., 62, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lake Guntersville Civitan Park Pavilion 3. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Stone (Ray) and Darlene Hall (David); brother, Larry Chapman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Doris Mitchell
Albertville
Doris Mitchell, 88, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Kilpatrick Cemetery. Bro. Earl Mitchell officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Rex Mitchell (Sarah) and Tim Mitchell (Lena); 10 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sister, Myron Bright (Buddy).
Dr. Eric Mauldin
Albertville
Dr. Eric Mauldin, 39, of Albertville, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Rod Bryant and Dean Timbes officiating. Burial will follow in the Alder Springs Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Ford Mauldin; daughter, Caroline Mauldin; parents, Randy and Ginger Mauldin; sister, Emily Sims (Jeff); one niece; three nephews; grandmother, Burma Jean Todd; in-laws, Charles and Brenda Ford; and brother-in-law, C.J. Ford (Magan).
Glenda Ann Pendley
Albertville
Glenda Ann Pendley, 75, of Albertville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow Asbury Cemetery. Rev. Shane Ross and Rev. Ron Hayes will officiate the service.
She is survived by her children, Michael Buchanan (Tammy), James Daniel Murdock and Patrick Murdock; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Mona Gable; brother, James Buchanan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Steve Bevel
Boaz
Steve Bevel, 65, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
Steve’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Bevel is survived by his son, Marcus Bevel; mother, Annie Bevel; brothers and sisters, Jerry Bevel (Linda), Tom Bevel (Vicki), Barbara Elrod (Ronald), Rita Blicker (Skip), and Patricia Williams (David); sister-in-law, Rella Bevel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thomas Ricky Buckelew
Horton
Thomas Ricky Buckelew, 71 of Horton, died September 20, 2022, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Neila Staton Buckelew; brother, Jimmy (Darlene) Buckelew, of Albertville; sister-in-law, Denise Staton, of Horton; and stepson, Tommy Robertson of Douglas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Zion Hill Church Cemetery in Douglas with Bro. Kenneth Watts officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Wanda Swords
Albertville
Wanda Swords, 66, of Albertville, died Sept. 25, 2022, at UAB Birmingham.
A memorial service was Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Amos Akins officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Christie Swords (Kelly McCauley) and Beth Swords (Brandon Buchanan); sister, Kathy Lang (Alan); brother, Larry Kitchens (Freda); and three grandchildren.
Jerry Veston Kilpatrick
Boaz
Mr. Jerry Veston Kilpatrick, 77, of Boaz, died September 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Cofield officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Kilpatrick is survived by his sons, Jon Kilpatrick and Joe Van Kilpatrick, both of Boaz; five grandchildren; a niece; and two nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
