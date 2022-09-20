The 2022 high school football season started with week zero on Aug. 18 and has now reached week five on the AHSAA calendar.
All the games in The Reporter’s coverage area this week are non-region matchups. Albertville and Geraldine are both open in week five.
Southside at Boaz
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 93.5
The Pirates enter the contest with a 1-4 record and are coming off a 62-14 loss to Class 5A, No. 4 Guntersville.
Boaz, which has allowed 30 or more points in three of its losses, faces a high-scoring Southside squad riding a four-game winning streak. Since losing their opener to Guntersville 21-7, the Panthers have scored 42, 45, 42 and 52 points.
Last week, Southside crushed St. Clair County 52-3. Brooks Nesmith passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, with Cody Roberts catching six balls for 112 yards and both TDs. Nesmith rushed for 150 yards and a score on eight carries, and Mason Teague ran 15 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Five Panthers finished with double-figure tackle totals against St. Clair County, paced by Tytan Rich with 16.
Boaz leads the Southside series 12-11, including a 24-15 decision in the last meeting in 2019.
Tristan Childers paces Boaz’s ground game with 348 yards on 51 carries. Presley Fant has 175 yards on 42 rushes.
Tyler Pierce is 78-of-134 passing for 890 yards and six scores. Gavin Smart leads BHS with 28 receptions for 347 yards and four TDs. Wade Dobbins has 24 catches for 292 yards.
Southeastern at Crossville
Friday, 7 p.m.
It’s homecoming for the Lions (0-5), who are still searching for their first win under new head coach Riley Edwards.
Crossville and Southeastern are meeting for the first time. The Class 2A Mustangs, from Remlap in Blount County, are 4-0 and coming off a 57-53 shootout victory over Holly Pond. They’re averaging 41.2 points per game.
Mustangs’ quarterback Jackson McMillian has thrown for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. His top target is Ben Hall with 12 receptions for 320 yards and five scores.
Southeastern, which started its program in 2012, reached the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs last year. The Mustangs won a school-record eight games in 2021.
Crossville’s homecoming parade is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by a community pep rally at 6 in CHS Gymnasium.
Douglas at West Point
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Eagles, who are 2-2 overall, return to action after taking off last week. They’ll be trying to break a two-game losing streak.
West Point was a 5A region opponent for Douglas in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the Eagles picked up their first win in series history by whipping the Warriors 34-14. The triumph helped DHS clinch its first state playoff berth since 1998.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 7-1.
West Point is 1-4 on the 2022 season and coming off losses to Russellville and Fairview, in which it’s been outscored a combined 77-7. The Warriors defeated Vinemont 44-12 for their only victory.
Seniors Jonathan Fountaine and Eli Teal have powered Douglas’ offense this season.
Fountaine has 69 rushes for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s caught six passes for 93 yards. Teal is 45-of-65 passing for 447 yards and five TDs. He’s rushed 13 times for 103 yards and a score.
Guntersville at Buckhorn
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 95.9
Class 5A, No. 4 Guntersville (5-0) travels to New Market to clash with a Buckhorn squad that’s 1-3 on the year and coming off its open week. It’s the first meeting between the teams in 35 years.
The Bucks opened with a 29-14 triumph over Madison County before losing to Helena, Gadsden City and Hazel Green.
“We are happy to be 5-0 at the midpoint of the season,” GHS head coach Lance Reese said. “The players have been working hard to improve every week. We now have three tough road games in a row traveling to Buckhorn, Scottsboro and Arab.
“Buckhorn is a 6A team that is well-coached and talented. They probably have more speed and athleticism than any team we have played so far this season. I wanted to schedule a team like this for a non-region game because we know that we will see speed in the playoffs.
“Buckhorn is not a team that we have played traditionally. The head coach is Matt Patterson and the defensive coordinator is his brother, Wesley. They are the sons of longtime Arab Coach ‘Pod’ Patterson. I like to schedule teams with whom I have a connection with their coaches when possible.”
Guntersville leads the all-time series against the Bucks 6-0.
The Wildcats are coming off a 62-14 blasting of Boaz. For the season, senior quarterback Antonio Spurgeon is 35-of-52 passing for 492 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed 30 times for 297 yards.
Julyon Jordan is Guntersville’s top rusher with 479 yards. He’s averaging 10.4 yards per carry.
Brandon Fussell leads the Wildcat receiving corps with 12 catches for 238 yards and four TDs. Evan Taylor and Sam Canady have eight receptions each, with Taylor gaining 113 receiving yards and Canady 91.
Taylor has contributed four touchdowns on special teams, returning two punts and two kickoffs for scores. Fussell has returned a pair of interceptions for TDs.
Sardis at Brewer
Friday, 7 p.m.
Friday’s matchup is the first between the Lions and Brewer.
Sardis evened its record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the 5A Region 7 standings by beating Crossville 36-14 on homecoming.
In his first start, sophomore quarterback Brian Chapman passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Garrett Burns caught two TD passes and closed with 128 receiving yards, and Blaze Gerhart contributed 74 receiving yards and 44 rushing yards.
The Patriots are 3-2 on the year, including back-to-back wins over East Limestone 27-21 and Lawrence County 21-7. One of their losses is a 35-0 decision to unbeaten Arab, who beat Sardis 42-0 on Sept. 9.
Against Lawrence County, Brewer quarterback Caden Childers threw a trio of touchdown passes. Will Clemons caught two of Childers’ TD throws, and Garrett Clemons grabbed the other.
The Brewer game is the first of three straight on the road for Sardis, followed by contests at Douglas and Scottsboro.
Weaver at Asbury
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Rams and Weaver will clash for the first time, and one of them will pick up their initial victory of the season.
Asbury (0-5) has been shut out three times, including a 47-0 setback to J.B. Pennington a week ago.
AHS quarterback Jacob Lindsey rushed 16 times for 61 yards against Pennington. Liam Biddix and Lindsey paced the Rams with six tackles each.
For the season, Lindsey is 44-of-91 passing for 633 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 222 yards and a score. Trey Childress has gained 218 yards on 49 attempts.
Biddix tops the Rams with 47 tackles, followed by Childress with 31.
Weaver (0-5) has been outscored 171-48 this season. The Bearcats are coming off a 20-0 loss to Randolph County.
Since going 7-4 in 2018, the Bearcats have posted records of 0-10, 0-9 and 1-9. They’ve lost 13 games in a row.
Fyffe at Plainview
Friday, 7 p.m.
The first matchup between 300-game winners in DeKalb County football history takes place in Rainsville, where Fyffe’s Paul Benefield brings his top-ranked 2A squad to town to battle Dale Pruitt’s Plainview squad.
Benefield, who is the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history, owns a 326-55 record, including 281-44 at his alma mater Fyffe. Pruitt returned to Plainview, his alma mater, this season for his third stint as head coach. He’s won 308 games.
The Bears are 1-3 and coming off a 28-7 triumph over Glencoe. They’ve lost to Priceville, Geraldine and Piedmont.
Fyffe leads the all-time series with Plainview 37-23-1. The Red Devils have won 13 in a row against the Bears.
In 2022, Fyffe (4-0) has outscored its opponents 186-12, including two shutouts. The Red Devils crushed Section 54-0 a week ago.
Logan Anderson and Brodie Hicks pace Fyffe’s punishing ground attack. Anderson has 31 carries for 394 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Hicks has 34 attempts for 351 yards and four scores. Fifteen players have at least one rushing attempt for the Red Devils.
Blake Dobbins has completed 5-of-6 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Fyffe’s leading tacklers are Sawyer Watkins, Brodie Hicks, Simon Hicks, Noah Gunn, Tucker Wilks, Levi O’Connor, Brody Badgett, Kaden Sharp, Brody Blackwell, Weston Evans and Anderson.
West End at Sand Rock
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Patriots (4-1) travel to Russell Jacoway Stadium to face a Wildcat program they’ve experienced little success against over the years.
Sand Rock owns a 19-4 lead in the all-time series and is riding a 10-game winning streak against the Patriots. West End’s last victory in the series was a 16-6 decision in 2001.
This year, West End has outscored its opponents 193-67, including a 51-0 shutout of Gaston on Sept. 16.
Tyler Jones was 4-of-8 passing for 152 yards and two scores, and Rock Sainsbury rushed nine times for 103 yards and a score. Thad Pearce ripped off a 63-yard TD run and caught a 66-yard scoring pass. Jaxon Hamby returned a fumble for a Patriots’ touchdown.
Sand Rock is 2-3 on the season with wins over Cedar Bluff and Section and losses to Spring Garden, Pisgah and Collinsville.
The Wildcats’ Ace Ashley finished 12-of-22 passing for 142 yards and two scores in the Collinsville loss. Jace Turner caught four passes for 104 yards and a TD.
