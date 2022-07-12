The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta from July 18-21.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Student-athlete attendees from each team will be:

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., linebacker, junior

Jordan Battle, defensive back, senior

Bryce Young, quarterback, junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, safety, junior

KJ Jefferson, quarterback, junior

Bumper Pool, linebacker, senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, running back, junior

Derick Hall, defensive end, senior

John Samuel Shenker, tight end, senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, quarterback, sophomore

Richard Gouraige, offensive lineman, junior

Ventrell Miller, linebacker, senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, quarterback, senior

Nolan Smith, linebacker, senior

Sedrick Van Pran, offensive lineman, sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, quarterback, senior

Kenneth Horsey, offensive guard, senior

DeAndre Square, inside linebacker, senior

LSU

Jack Bech, wide receiver, sophomore

Mike Jones Jr., linebacker, junior

BJ Ojulari, defensive end, junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, offensive lineman, senior

Cedric Johnson, defensive end, junior

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, defensive tackle, graduate senior

Nathaniel Watson, linebacker, graduate senior

Austin Williams, wide receiver, graduate senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, wide receiver, graduate senior

Martez Manuel, defensive back, senior

Isaiah McGuire, defensive lineman, senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman, senior

Dakereon Joyner, wide receiver, senior

Zacch Pickens, defensive lineman, senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, safety, senior

Hendon Hooker, quarterback, graduate senior

Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, graduate senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, defensive back, senior

Layden Robinson, offensive lineman, junior

Ainias Smith, wide receiver/all-purpose, senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, tight end, graduate senior

Anfernee Orji, linebacker, senior

Mike Wright, quarterback, junior

