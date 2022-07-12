The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta from July 18-21.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Student-athlete attendees from each team will be:
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., linebacker, junior
Jordan Battle, defensive back, senior
Bryce Young, quarterback, junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, safety, junior
KJ Jefferson, quarterback, junior
Bumper Pool, linebacker, senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, running back, junior
Derick Hall, defensive end, senior
John Samuel Shenker, tight end, senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, quarterback, sophomore
Richard Gouraige, offensive lineman, junior
Ventrell Miller, linebacker, senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, quarterback, senior
Nolan Smith, linebacker, senior
Sedrick Van Pran, offensive lineman, sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, quarterback, senior
Kenneth Horsey, offensive guard, senior
DeAndre Square, inside linebacker, senior
LSU
Jack Bech, wide receiver, sophomore
Mike Jones Jr., linebacker, junior
BJ Ojulari, defensive end, junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, offensive lineman, senior
Cedric Johnson, defensive end, junior
Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, defensive tackle, graduate senior
Nathaniel Watson, linebacker, graduate senior
Austin Williams, wide receiver, graduate senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, wide receiver, graduate senior
Martez Manuel, defensive back, senior
Isaiah McGuire, defensive lineman, senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman, senior
Dakereon Joyner, wide receiver, senior
Zacch Pickens, defensive lineman, senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, safety, senior
Hendon Hooker, quarterback, graduate senior
Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, graduate senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, defensive back, senior
Layden Robinson, offensive lineman, junior
Ainias Smith, wide receiver/all-purpose, senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, tight end, graduate senior
Anfernee Orji, linebacker, senior
Mike Wright, quarterback, junior
