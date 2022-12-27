ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A Fort Payne man died Christmas Eve in a traffic accident near Albertville.
Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey said a wreck at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, claimed the life of Christopher D. Bell, 48.
Bell was driving a 1979 GMC van that collided head-on with a 2000 GMC 1500 pickup truck driven by Clayton L. Dunn, 56, of Grant.
Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Marie Bailey, 56, of Grant, and Dunn were both severely injured and transported by medical helicopter to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, about four miles north of Albertville.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office was summoned to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Five fire departments and four law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene.
No further details were released as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.