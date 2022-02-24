WASHINGTON — Congressman Aderholt released on Thursday further comments on the invasion by Russia of Ukraine:
“We have now seen first-hand what Putin has done, and we’ve heard the continued threats from President Xi of China about the South China Sea and Taiwan. It’s time for a clear-eyed review of America’s military plans to counter these real threats to America and to our allies and friendly democratic nations. Let’s start with ending the Biden freeze on military funding and move to a higher, more appropriate level. This funding needs to be focused on matching, and exceeding, any and all technological capabilities of our adversaries.
“Next, let’s focus on ensuring that all we need for our military equipment can be provided by companies in America or in our allied nations. There can be no more relying on Chinese materials for our defense.
“Lastly, let’s commit to ensuring our friends in Eastern Europe and Asia have what they need to defend against these dictatorial nations.
“We are in a new era. If America is to lead the way in this century, we must proactively make changes and not allow a new iron curtain of totalitarianism to expand.”
Aderholt is currently in Europe, as he serves as a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (commonly known as the Helsinki Commission). He is monitoring the unfolding events very closely.
