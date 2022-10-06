GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A former Guntersville High School teacher and volleyball coach was found not guilty of harassing a student and player following six hours of testimony Tuesday.
Guntersville Municipal Judge Shannon Mitchell found Jimmy Latta not guilty of harassment against a female student and member of the volleyball team.
The complaint alleged on Sept. 30, 2021, Latta, who at the time was the head girls volleyball coach, was at the Guntersville High School gym when he “pressed the leg of a ball cart against [the] crotch [of the victim] repeatedly.”
“We have a clear criminal code … and this is a crime involving intent,” Mitchell said. “I find myself having to separate bad judgement from a criminal act. You probably did exercise bad judgement. However, our country is a better place because we have the presumption of you being innocent until being proven guilty.
“You were the only one here today that I presume is not guilty. I’m required to believe that and that belief can only be changed if I’m convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt.
“Today, there is not enough evidence to convict you. I find you not guilty.”
Once the verdict was given, Latta laid his head down on the defense table and wept. Several supporters could also be heard weeping in the audience.
Friends and family of the complainant made noises of disbelief, gasped and said they were “stunned, disgusted and disappointed” as the verdict was announced.
The complainant, now 18, was surrounded by friends, family and members of the Hurricane Creek Chapter of the Bikers Against Child Abuse. Throughout the daylong court hearing, the girl wore a leather vest with the BACA logo on the back.
“I’m very proud of her for testifying,” said prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. “I’m upset her story wasn’t enough for a conviction.”
After hearing the verdict, Latta and his wife left the Guntersville Town Hall through a rear entrance. His defense attorney, James Berry, said he was happy with the verdict.
“Mr. Latta has a clean record,” Berry said. “The state school board investigated this incident and didn’t find anything. There is nothing on his record now … his teaching certificate is clean. There is nothing on his record. He can teach anywhere he wants to now.”
Accusation made
The complainant testified she was at a pregame warmup session on Sept. 30, 2021, at Guntersville High School. During the session, she was suffering from a bad headache and after warming up for more than 25 minutes, she went to the team’s bench area and laid on the floor on her stomach.
She said she laid there for five to six minutes before she felt a rolling ball cart between her legs and hit her in her crotch area more than one time.
“At first I thought it was a teammate playing a joke,” she said. “But then I turned around and saw Coach Latta. He was standing there smiling and laughing.
“I told him to stop it and I pushed the cart away.
“I felt uncomfortable and scared and upset.”
She said Latta walked away but soon after started rolling volleyballs toward her, striking her.
“He was smiling and laughing at me,” she said. “I felt weirded out and uncomfortable. I felt like he was picking on me.”
She testified Latta did not ask her to return to practice or to get off the floor.
She further testified she began to cry and ran to the locker room where she called her parents. She waited until her parents arrived at the school and went outside to speak with them, telling them what happened.
At no time did anyone confront Latta that afternoon and the complainant did not tell anyone else about the alleged incident, she testified.
The next day, the complainant spoke with the school counselor, interim principal and other administrators about the incident.
Latta testified he was called into a meeting with the Interim Principal Darren James and Guntersville School Superintendent Jason Barnett afterwards. He testified during the meeting he was told a student filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct and Latta was placed under immediate administrative leave pending an investigation.
Latta said he was not told the specifics of the allegations but insisted administrators secure security footage from the gym the day of the incident as it would “exonerate” him.
He further testified he was not given an opportunity to defend himself against the allegations and school officials did not contact him again for 30 days.
Latta resigned Feb. 1, 2022.
“I didn’t want to be somewhere I wasn’t supported,” Latta said of his resignation. “I knew my career was shot. I didn’t want to be there.”
Latta taught physical science, earth science, environmental science and biology while coaching high school volleyball, middle school girls basketball, varsity softball and boys golf. He was hired by the school system in 2005.
The complainant testified she and her father went to the Guntersville Municipal Clerk’s Office to file a harassment warrant on Jan. 27, 2022.
Video evidence
Much of the day’s testimony related to security footage taken from two angles in the gym during the warm-up session. According to testimony by both sides, the footage did not show the complainant’s face, only portion of her body, including a foot and elbow.
James testified the video matched what the complainant described to school administrators.
Barnett testified the video “somewhat depicts the incident.” He said he watched the video Oct. 1 with James and a member of the IT staff from the school system.
“It’s been nearly a year since I have seen the video,” he said. “It shows the cart going between her legs. It almost pops a wheelie.”
Latta testified he did not recall how the complainant was lying on the floor, if she was facing him or not nor did he recall why he popped the cart near her.
“I would not do this to a child,” Latta testified of the alleged harassment.
