BOAZ, Ala. — Growing up in the 1940s and 1950s on a farm in Crossville, Jerry D. White plowed with a mule, stripped sugarcane with his hands and performed any other jobs necessary to help his family make a living.
The work ethic he developed on Sand Mountain served White well when the Crossville High School graduate moved to Georgia in the 1960s and started Jerry D. White Homes, which became one of the state’s most successful home construction companies.
“I had 88 lots six years ago and so I started on them, and I’m building the very last one now,” White said. “It’ll be the end of the road for me.
“One of the girls who worked for me for years says that we’re probably building around the 1,415th house right now. Done a lot of work, all in the same area — started out at Stone Mountain and built out to Monroe.”
At the age of 56, the now 82-year-old White discovered a new passion — golf. When he lived locally, White and 2022 Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Mack Moore played golf five mornings a week for six years. White now lives on the third hole at Bear Creek Golf Club in Monroe, Georgia.
On Oct. 14, White returned to Clear Creek Golf Club in Boaz to play a round with Moore and lifelong friend Charles Brock. It was his first time back at the course since he resumed playing the game following a near fatal accident that left him paralyzed below the waist.
Three months ago, White bought an electric cart made for disabled golfers that enabled him to swing his clubs again.
“It’s basically four years that I didn’t play from the time I got hurt until I got this,” White said. “I haven’t gotten back into a rhythm yet, but I think I will.
“I bought the cart from a man in Riverdale, Georgia, who bought it and played four times with it and couldn’t play golf in it. He put it in the garage, and he died about three years later.”
The man’s widow put the cart up for sale, and a friend of White’s — who knew he wanted to buy a specialized cart — received a call that it was available.
“So, he goes down and looks at it, and it’s still got the little tips on the tires but the batteries are dead,” White said. “Anyway, I told him I’d give him a check and you get it while you’re there. Don’t leave it there, because new they’re $26,000 and this one could be bought for $13,000.
“The Dutch made it, and everything about it is handmade and handscrewed. They just get a tremendous price, and they only send 86 a year to the United States so that runs the price up.
“Since I’ve got it, I’ve been tickled to death with it. I’m hitting one-handed now but may try some two-handed. It’s just fortunate that I found it, fortunate that I got it and fortunate that I was able to afford it.”
The accident that left White using a wheelchair happened when a tree fell on him on property he owned.
“A boy was cutting a tree and the limbs were supposed to go yonder way,” White said. “He cut it and the bark caught, and when the bark caught, it brought it around and I had just gotten too close. I didn’t anticipate it … just about killed me really. They thought I might not make it for about 19 days, but I held on. It’s been a tough fight but I’m still battling.
“Had 78 good years … never had any health issues, never had any problems and then that got me.”
White’s paralysis requires him to have full-time care. Four women help provide that care, led by Virginia Hill, a registered nurse who travels with him.
“I’ve had a great life,” White said. “Built a lot of houses and been fortunate on the financial end of it. I’ve had airplanes, I’ve had boats, jet skis, lake houses and all. I don’t sit back and say how bad of a life I’ve had after I got hurt, because I had such a good life for so long. I look at it like, you know, I’m still having a good life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.